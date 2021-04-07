WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Professor Post (Botany) under the Department of Higher Deucalion, Science & Technology and Biotechnology, Govt. of West Bengal against Advt. no. 19[1(iii]l/2017. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Post (Botany) posts for General Degree Colleges in the West Bengal Education Service can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Post (Botany) post on 20/21 April 2021. Commission has uploaded the details schedule including timing and date with roll number for the Assistant Professor Post (Botany) post.



West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has also released the cut off marks for all the category of candidates on its official website. Candidates can check the marks obtained by the last candidate in each category on the official website. According to the category wise Cut off marks displayed by WBPSC, UR-77.33, OBC-B- 70.33SC- 64 00 and ST-29.67.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Posts should note that downloading of e-interview call letters will be commencing from the 13th April 2021 from the official website. Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

