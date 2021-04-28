WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Postponed: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has postponed all the exams schedule between 07/05/2021 to 30/06/2021. Commission has decided to postpone these exams due to surge in COVID-19 cases. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for various exams to be conducted by WBPSC can check the postponement notice available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission .i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

Notification further says, " In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID Positive Cases in the State, the Commission has decided in consultation with the State Government, that all Written Examinations scheduled to be taken by the Commission between 07/05/2021 and 30/06/2021 stands postponed until further orders, to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic. Fresh dates for the postponed Examinations would be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit https://wbpsc.gov.in from time to time for updates."

It is noted that earlier West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the tentative exam dates for various posts including West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.), West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment and others. As per the notification, Commission was to conduct West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 22/2019) on 17th, 18th, 19th & 21st May 2021, West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021 (Advt. No. 18/2020) on 30 May 2021 and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.) Examination, 2020 (Advt. No. 17/2020) on 13 June 2021.



Now Commission has decided to postpone all the exams to be conducted between 07/05/2021 and 30/06/2021. Candidates can check the details postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice for Various Posts



