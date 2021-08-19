WBPSC FEO Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Fishery Extension Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC FEO Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the post of Fishery Extension Officer in the West Bengal Junior Fisheries Service Grade – II. West Bengal Public Service Commission is set to conduct the interview for Fishery Extension Officer from 25 August 2021 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Fishery Extension Officer post can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission-pscwbapplication.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct the interview for Fishery Extension Officer post on 25 to 31 August and 6 to17 September 2021. Commission will conduct the interview in online mode and the detail of the tentative time slot for the interviews is available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Fishery Extension Officer post should note that they will have to upload the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to the link-https://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in at least 2 (three) working days ahead of the date fixed for interview. The link to upload the documents will be available from 23.08.2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Fishery Extension Officer in the West Bengal Junior Fisheries Service Grade – II under the Department of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources & Fishing Harbours, Govt. of W.B, can check the details WBPSC FEO Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC FEO Interview Schedule 2021



