WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Result 2021-22 (Soon) @wbpsc.gov.in: Check Updates Here

WB ICDS Supervisor Result 2022 shall be soon released by The West Bengal Public Service Commission on official website @wbpsc.gov.in. Check Updates here.

WB ICDS Supervisor Result 2021-22: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is soon expected to release the result of the mains written exam for the post of (Female Only) Of I.C.D.S., 2019. The commission has conducted exam . However, there is no official announcement regarding the result date yet. Candidates can download ICDS Supervisor Result, once available. The commission will prepare the list of the candidates who would qualify this exam.

It is expected that, the commission will prepare call the shortlisted candidates for via-voce round which will be held in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata. Viva voce will be of 50 marks. Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in Part- II & Part- III Examination taken together. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for updates.

WB ICDS Supervisor Online applications were invited from 14 March 2019. The last date for submitting application was 16 April 2019.

The commission had conducted the prelims exam 01 September 2020 and the result was declared on 28 August 2020.

A total of 2954 vacancies for supervisors shall be filled through the selection process.

The recruitment is being done to fill up vacancies under the Department Of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal.