WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 OUT at pscwbapplication.in: Check Direct Download Link

WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) issued the admit card for the written exam for the Junior Engineer post. The exam is scheduled on 30th July 2023 and the WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 is released on 18th July 2023. Those who are appearing in the exam can download the admit card from the official website - pscwbapplication.in well in advance to avoid any last-minute hustles.
WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Download Link
The candidates must carry their admit card at the exam center along with valid ID proof. All the important information including the name, exam center details, roll number, and exam timings are available on their admit card.
|WBPSC JE Civil Admit Card 2023
|Download Here
|WBPSC JE Mechanical Admit Card 2023
|Download Here
|WBPSC JE Electrical Admit Card 2023
|Download Here
WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Overview
|
Name of the Organization
|
Public Service Commission, West Bengal
|
Name of the Post
|
Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical)
|
Advertisement Number
|
09/2022
|
WBPSC JE Admit Card Date 2023
|
18 July 2023
|
WBPSC JE Exam Date 2023
|
30 July 2023
|
Type
|
Admit Card
|
Job Location
|
West Bengal
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination,
Interview
|
Official Website
|
wbpsc.gov.in
WBPSC JE Exam Date 2023
The written exam is being conducted for the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) posts on 30th July 2023.
How to Download the WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023?
Go to the official website of the commission “wbpsc.gov.in” and visit ‘ DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)’
Now, click on the admit card link given against ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO.9/2022)’ or ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (MECHANICAL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 9/2022’ or ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (ELECTRICAL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 9/2022)’
Provide your ‘Enrolment No’ or ‘Roll Number’ & ‘DOB’
Click on ‘Search’
Download WBPSC Jr Engineer Admit Card