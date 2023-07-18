WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 OUT at pscwbapplication.in: Check Direct Download Link

WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to download WB Junior Engineer Answer Key in this article. Also check the exam date and other details here.

WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) issued the admit card for the written exam for the Junior Engineer post. The exam is scheduled on 30th July 2023 and the WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 is released on 18th July 2023. Those who are appearing in the exam can download the admit card from the official website - pscwbapplication.in well in advance to avoid any last-minute hustles.

WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Download Link

The candidates must carry their admit card at the exam center along with valid ID proof. All the important information including the name, exam center details, roll number, and exam timings are available on their admit card.

WBPSC JE Civil Admit Card 2023 Download Here WBPSC JE Mechanical Admit Card 2023 Download Here WBPSC JE Electrical Admit Card 2023 Download Here

WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Public Service Commission, West Bengal Name of the Post Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) Advertisement Number 09/2022 WBPSC JE Admit Card Date 2023 18 July 2023 WBPSC JE Exam Date 2023 30 July 2023 Type Admit Card Job Location West Bengal Selection Process Written Examination, Interview Official Website wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC JE Exam Date 2023

The written exam is being conducted for the Junior Engineers (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical) posts on 30th July 2023.

How to Download the WBPSC JE Admit Card 2023?

Go to the official website of the commission “wbpsc.gov.in” and visit ‘ DOWNLOAD ADMIT-CARD (FOR WRITTEN/ SCREENING TEST)’

Now, click on the admit card link given against ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO.9/2022)’ or ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (MECHANICAL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 9/2022’ or ‘JUNIOR ENGINEERS (ELECTRICAL) RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2022 (ADVERTISEMENT NO. 9/2022)’

Provide your ‘Enrolment No’ or ‘Roll Number’ & ‘DOB’

Click on ‘Search’

Download WBPSC Jr Engineer Admit Card