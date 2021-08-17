WBPS JS Prelims Date 2021 Out for Judicial Service Exam @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the Judicial Services on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card downloading date.

WBPSC JS Prelims Date 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the Judicial Services against advertisement number 08/2021. All such candidates who have applied for the West Bengal ]judicial Service Examination 2021 can check Prelims Date available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e.-wbpsc.gov.in.

Acceding to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 on 12 September 2021.

Candidates applied successfully for the Judicial Services Exam against advertisement number 08/2021 should note that Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the same on 24 August 2021 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination from the official website after following the guidelines as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are required to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such, as Madhyamik 6r equivalent examination Pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan Card or UID No Card (AADHAAR) or EPIC (Voter Identity Card) or Driving License and the printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination.

Candidates applied for West Bengal Judicial Service Exam can check the WBPSC Prelims Date 2021 schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC Prelims Date 2021 for Judicial Service Exam





