WBPSC Prelims Result 2020 Out for Assistant Tourist Officer Post @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

WBPSC Prelims Result 2020: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the screening test Prelims result for the posts of Assistant Tourist Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Prelims Screening Exam for the Assistant Tourist Officer post can check their result from the official website of WBPSC www.pscwbapplication.in.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the list of roll numbers of the candidates qualified for interview on the basis of Preliminary Screening Test for the posts of Assistant Tourist Officer (Advt. No. 7/2019).

Now candidates qualified in the Preliminary Screening Test will appear for the Interview round under the selection process for Assistant Tourist Officer post. The Schedule of interview will be published in the Commission’s Website in due course.

All such candidates appeared in the Preliminary Screening Test for Assistant Tourist Officer post against Advt. No. 7/2019 can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Assistant Tourist Officer Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: WBPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Assistant Tourist Officer Posts