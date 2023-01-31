WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023 Released @wbpsc.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

West Bengal PSC has uploaded the Answer Key for the post of Tutor on its official website-wbpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023 : The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has uploaded the Answer Key for the post of Tutor under College of Nursing, Asansol on its official website. The Commission conducted the written exam for the Tutor post on 28 January 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Tutor post can download the Answer Key from the official website of WBPSC-wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023 is also available here and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

Link To Download: WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023





The Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination for the post of Tutor under College of Nursing against Advt No-3/2022 is available on the official website. Candidates can get the details of the answer key and can match the same with their answers with the MCQ paper.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, for the answers in the prescribed format provided on the official website. Candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers carefully and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number of Question, regarding which they had any doubt.

Candidates can raise their objections, by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ with the relevant details on or before 5th February 2023.

You can download the WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: WBPSC Tutor Answer Key 2023