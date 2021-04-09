WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Tutor Post Released @wbpsc.gov.in, Know Hall Ticket Downloading Date

WBPSC Tutor Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Tutor against Advt. No 3412019. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Tutor Post under Nursing Training Institute for GNM course can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for Tutor post on 28 April 2021. All such candidates qualified for interview round for the post of Tutor, Nursing Training Institute (GNM Course) in the E.S.I., Nursing Service in the Directorate of E.S.I. (M.B.) Scheme under the Labour Department can check the details interview schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Tutor posts should note that West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will released the Interview Admit Card on 20 April 2021. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 20 April 2021 once it is uploaded on its official website.

You can check the details WBPSC Tutor Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of WBPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Tutor Post





How to Download: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Tutor Post