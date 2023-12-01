WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbpsc.gov.in: Download Prelims CSE Call Letter

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Exam on its official website. Those who are going to appear in the exam on 16 December can download WBCS Admit Card.

The direct link to download the admit card is also given below. The candidates are required to enter Enrolment No and Date of Birth.