WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbpsc.gov.in: Download Prelims CSE Call Letter

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Exam on its official website. Those who are going to appear in the exam on 16 December can download WBCS Admit Card.
The direct link to download the admit card is also given below. The candidates are required to enter Enrolment No and Date of Birth.
|WBPSC WBCS Admit Card
|Download Here
How To Download: WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 ?
Step 1 : Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://wbpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.