Quick Links

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023 OUT at wbpsc.gov.in: Download Prelims CSE Call Letter

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023 is available at wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download WB Prelims CSE Call Letter

Shilpa Kohli
By Shilpa Kohli
Dec 1, 2023, 14:18 IST
WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023
WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card 2023: The West  Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the  admit card of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Exam on its official website. Those who are going to appear in the exam on 16 December can download WBCS Admit Card. 

The direct link to download the admit card is also given below. The candidates are required to enter Enrolment No and Date of Birth.

WBPSC WBCS Admit Card Download Here

How To Download: WBPSC Civil Service Exe. Prelims Exam 2023 ?

Step 1 : Go to the official website of West  Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-https://wbpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept