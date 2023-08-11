WCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/ Technician Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, Download PDF

WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has invited online applications for the 316 contractual Graduate / Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. All those candidates who have certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before September 16, 2023.
Out of total 316 contractual Graduate / Technician Apprentice, 215 are for Technician Apprentice and 101 for Graduate Apprentice.
To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualifications including BE / BTech in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining Engineering/ Mine Surveying with additional eligibility.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 16, 2023. The online application process will commence from September 1, 2023.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice-101
- Technician Apprentice-215
WCL Educational Qualification 2023
Graduate Apprentice-Candidates should have BE / BTech in Mining Engineering from any recognised university.
Technician Apprentice-Full time Diploma in Mining Engineering/ Mine Surveying from any recognised university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)
|Name of Posts
|Graduate / Technician Apprentice
|Number of Posts
|316
|Application Process
|Online
|Closing date of Application Process
|September 16, 2023.
|Opening date of Application Process
|September 1, 2023
|Jobs type
|PSU Jobs
|Official website
|http://www.westerncoal.in/
WCL Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the order of priority and other updates in this regard.
WCL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
- Graduate Apprentice-Rs 9000 Per month
- Technician Apprentice-Rs 8000 Per month
How To Download: WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification?
- Visit the official website of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)-http://www.westerncoal.in/
Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
Click on the link - ‘ Notification for inviting online applications for Graduate/Technician Apprentices at Western Coalfields Limited under the Apprentices Act 1961 ' available on the home page.
Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
Download and save the notification for your future reference.
WCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply WCL Recruitment 2023?
Candidates willing to apply for these posts can visit to the official website and can follow the guidelines given below. Candidates should have an apprenticeship registration number and you will have to mentioned the numbers before the commencement of application process.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL)-http://www.westerncoal.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link WCL Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now click on the link displaying on the home page and register.
- Step 4: After that, you will have to fill the application form and submit it.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents/certificates to the link.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.