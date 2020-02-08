West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 570 Vacancies Notified, Apply @mponline.gov.in

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: West Central Railway has published the recruitment notification for Apprenticeship Training. A total of 570 vacancies are notified under West Central Railway Recruitment for various trades such as electrician, fitter, wireman, welder, computer operator and programming assistant, carpenter, painter, ac mechanic, machinist, stenographer, electronic mechanic, cable jointer, diesel mechanic, mason, black smith, surveyor, draughtsman civil, architectural and secretarial assistant.

West Central Apprentice applications are invited through online mode. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on official website of MP Online www.mponline.gov.in from 15 February 2020. The last date for submitting West Central Apprentice Online application is 15 March 2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 February 2020

Last Date of Online Application – 15 March 2020

West Central Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 570

Fitter – 116

Welder (GAS & Electric) - 34

Electrician - 138

COPA - 52

Secretarial Assistant - 4

Painter – 23

Carpenter – 28

AC Mechanic – 10

Machinist – 10

Stenographer Hindi – 3

Stenographer English – 3

Electronic Mechanic – 15

Cable Jointer – 2

Diesel Mechanic -30

Mason – 26

Black Smith -16

Surveyor – 8

Draughtsman Civil -10

Architectural Assistant - 12

Secretarial Assistant English - 4

Eligibility Criteria for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th or its equivalent (in 10 + 2 system) with minimum 50% marks and ITI in fitter trade (affiliated to NCVT/SCVT).

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years

Selection Procedure for West Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in 10th Class.

How to Apply for West Central Railway Apprentice Jobs 2020

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through MP Online official website www.mponline.gov.in from 15 February to 15 March 2020.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

West Central Railway Apprentice Online Application - to active on 15 Feb