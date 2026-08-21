Which Railway Job Gives The Highest In-Hand Salary Without Graduation? 5 Roles Under The 7th Pay Commission

Key Points Indian Railways offers jobs for Class 10th, ITI, or Class 12th pass candidates.

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk offers highest initial basic pay of Rs 21,700 (Level 3).

Other roles like ALP, Accounts, Junior, & Trains Clerks start at Rs 19,900 (Level 2).

Every year lakhs of candidates prepare for competitive examinations, with Indian Railways being one of the most sought career options. It is also a popular choice among candidates who do not have a graduation degree. Indian Railways offers several posts for those who have completed Class 10th, ITI or Class 12th. Along with job security these posts offer a basic salary under the 7th Pay Commission along with various allowances and other benefits. For candidates looking for a Railway job without graduation some of the best options include Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk. Among them the Commercial cum Ticket Clerk post has the highest initial basic pay of Rs 21,700. However actual in hand salary depends on allowances, posting location and deductions.

Also Check- 5 Railway Jobs That Offer Over ₹60,000 5 Railway Jobs With High Salary Without Graduation The table below compares five Railway jobs that do not require a graduation degree. Check the details below. Railway Post Minimum Qualification 7th CPC Pay Level Initial Basic Pay Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Class 12th Level 3 Rs 21,700 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Class 10th + ITI/Apprenticeship or Diploma Level 2 Rs 19,900 Accounts Clerk cum Typist Class 12th Level 2 Rs 19,900 Junior Clerk cum Typist Class 12th Level 2 Rs 19,900 Trains Clerk Class 12th Level 2 Rs 19,900 The RRB NTPC undergraduate recruitment includes Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk. The official notification places Commercial cum Ticket Clerk at Level 3 with an initial pay of Rs 21,700 while the other three posts are Level 2 with an initial pay of Rs 19,900.

1. Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk For candidates who have passed Class 12th and do not have a graduation degree, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk is one of the most attractive Railway jobs in terms of starting basic salary. The post comes under Level 3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix with an initial basic pay of Rs 21,700. Candidates must have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination. The latest RRB NTPC undergraduate notification also specifies a 50% aggregate requirement with certain exemptions for reserved categories. The actual salary received in hand will be higher than the basic pay after applicable allowances although deductions will also be made. 2. Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Assistant Loco Pilot is another popular Railway job for candidates who do not have a graduation degree. The post is placed underLevel 2 pay with an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900. Eligibility includes Matriculation or SSLC along with ITI in specific trades, apprenticeship or a relevant three year engineering diploma.

ALP is attractive because the overall earnings includes allowances related to the nature of the job. Therefore, the monthly in hand salary depends on duties, posting and applicable allowances. 3. Accounts Clerk Cum Typist The Accounts Clerk cum Typist is an undergraduate level RRB NTPC that requires Class 12th qualification. It comes under Level 2, with an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900. This job is suitable for those candidates who prefer clerical and accounts related work rather than field based railway duties. 4. Junior Clerk Cum Typist Candidates looking for a clerical Railway job after Class 12th can also opt for Junior Clerk cum Typist. This post is under Level 2 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix with an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900. As the name suggests this role involves clerical work and typing related duties. Candidates must check the latest recruitment notification for the typing requirements.

5. Trains Clerk Trains Clerk is another undergraduate level Railway post available to candidates who have completed Class 12th. It is also placed under Level 2 pay with an initial basic salary of Rs 19,900. This role is associated with train related records and operational work. Which Railway Job Gives The Highest Salary Without Graduation? Based on the initial basic pay, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk offers the highest starting salary among these five posts at Rs 21,700 per month under Level 3 of the 7th Pay Commission. The other four posts listed above have an initial basic pay of Rs 19,900. However in-hand salary is not fixed for every employee. It depends on various factors such as- Basic pay

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport and other applicable allowances

Railway duty-related allowances wherever applicable,

Posting location

Employee deductions and contributions