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YCMOU Result OUT 2026: Download UG and PG Summer Exam Marksheet PDF at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 11:53 IST

YCMOU Result 2026 OUT: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) declared the YCMOU results for various UG and PG courses on its official website ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac result 2026.

YCMOU Result 2026 OUT
YCMOU Result 2026 OUT

Key Points

  • YCMOU released Summer 2026 exam results for various UG and PG programs.
  • Students who appeared for May/June 2026 exams can check their results online.
  • Specific course results were released between July 01 and July 06, 2026.

YCMOU Result 2026: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has released the summer exam results for various programs like School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Education, School of Sciences, School of Agricultural Science, School of Computer Science, etc. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official result portal of the university: results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in the exams held in May/June 2026 can check and download their YCMOU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac result by their USN.

YCMOU Results Link

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their YCMOU results on the official result portal of the University- results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the YCMOU Summer 2025 Result PDF.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 Link

Click here

How to download YCMOU Result PDF?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YCMOU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Click on the exam month link.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your PRN, captcha and click on submit.

Step 6: The YCMOU result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check YCMOU Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the YCMOU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their YCMOU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

BSc (Hons) Fire and Industrial Safety (NEP 2020 Pattern)

July 20, 2026

 Click here 

MCom (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I to IV)

July 20, 2026

 Click here 

Bachelor of Arts (Urdu)

July 16, 2026

 Click here 

MBA

July 14, 2026

 Click here 

MA Education (NEP 2020 Pattern)

July 14, 2026

 Click here

MSc in Botany (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)

July 13, 2026

 Click here 

MSc in Zoology (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)

July 13, 2026

 Click here 

MSc in Physics (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)

July 13, 2026

 Click here 

Bachelor of Commerce (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I&II)

July 13, 2026

 Click here 

BA Facility & Services Management (Semester I, II)

July 11, 2026

 Click here 

BSc in Hospitality Studies

July 10, 2026

 Click here 

BSc (Computer System Administration)   2023 Pattern

July 10, 2026

 Click here 
Spl BEd (HI, VI, MR)(2016 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV, V) July 10, 2026 Click here 
MCom (Sem.2015 Pattern)(Semester I to IV) July 10, 2026 Click here 
Bachelor of Commerce July 10, 2026 Click here 

MA Public Administration (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 10, 2026

 Click here 

MA Urdu (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 10, 2026

 Click here 

MA Education (New Pattern)

July 09, 2026

 Click here

MA Hindi (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 09, 2026

 Click here 

MA Marathi (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 09, 2026

 Click here

M.A. Economics (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 08, 2026

 Click here 

Diploma in Laboratory Techniques

July 08, 2026

Click here

Bachelor of Arts Third Year (Old PRN)

July 07, 2026

Click here

B.Ed (Annual Pattern)

July 07, 2026

Click here

Bachelor of Arts Second Year (Old PRN)

July 06, 2026

Click here

Bachelor of Arts First Year (Old PRN)

July 06, 2026

Click here

M.A. Education (2016 Pattern)

July 06, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Agri-Business Management

July 06, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Agro Journalism

July 06, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Horticulture

July 06, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Fruit Production

July 06, 2026

Click here

Foundation in Agricultural Sciences

July 05, 2026

Click here

M.A. Economics (New 2021 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 05, 2026

Click here

M.A. Public Administration (New 2021 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 05, 2026

Click here

शालेय व्यवस्थापन पदविका  शिक्षणक्रम

July 04, 2026

Click here

Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.)

July 03, 2026

Click here

B.B.A (Accounting & Financial Management)

July 03, 2026

Click here

Bachelor of Commerce (Cooperative   Management)

July 03, 2026

Click here

M.Lib. & I Sc.

July 03, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Event Management

July 02, 2026

Click here

Certificate in Gardening/Mali training 

July 01, 2026

Click here

Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management

July 01, 2026

Click here

BBA (Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management)

July 01, 2026

Click here

M.A. English (Sem. 2015 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 01, 2026

Click here

M.A. Hindi (New 2021 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)

July 01, 2026

Click here

M.A. English (Annual Pattern)(FY, SY)

July 01, 2026

Click here

Highlights of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) is located in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1989. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

For students, staff, and faculty members, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Highlights

University Name

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University

Established

1989

Location

Nashik, Maharashtra

YCMOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 13:03 IST

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FAQs

  • Is YCMOU Result PDF 2026 Declared for BBA?
    +
    Yes, YCMOU has released the results of BBA on its official website. The YCMOU result 2026 has been released by the Controller of Examinations. 
  • How do I check my Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University result 2026?
    +
    The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University results on this page.
  • What details are mentioned in the YCMOU Result 2026?
    +
    The YCMOU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the YCMOU result.

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