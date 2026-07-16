YCMOU Result OUT 2026: Download UG and PG Summer Exam Marksheet PDF at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac

Key Points YCMOU released Summer 2026 exam results for various UG and PG programs.

Students who appeared for May/June 2026 exams can check their results online.

Specific course results were released between July 01 and July 06, 2026.

YCMOU Result 2026: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has released the summer exam results for various programs like School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Education, School of Sciences, School of Agricultural Science, School of Computer Science, etc. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official result portal of the university: results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in the exams held in May/June 2026 can check and download their YCMOU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac result by their USN. YCMOU Results Link Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their YCMOU results on the official result portal of the University- results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the YCMOU Summer 2025 Result PDF.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 Link Click here How to download YCMOU Result PDF? Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YCMOU results PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website - ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section. Step 3: Click on the exam month link. Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it. Step 5: Enter your PRN, captcha and click on submit. Step 6: The YCMOU result will be displayed on the screen. Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check YCMOU Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the YCMOU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their YCMOU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.