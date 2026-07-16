YCMOU Result OUT 2026: Download UG and PG Summer Exam Marksheet PDF at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac
YCMOU Result 2026 OUT: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) declared the YCMOU results for various UG and PG courses on its official website ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac result 2026.
Key Points
- YCMOU released Summer 2026 exam results for various UG and PG programs.
- Students who appeared for May/June 2026 exams can check their results online.
- Specific course results were released between July 01 and July 06, 2026.
YCMOU Result 2026: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has released the summer exam results for various programs like School of Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Education, School of Sciences, School of Agricultural Science, School of Computer Science, etc. Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 has been released online on the official result portal of the university: results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in the exams held in May/June 2026 can check and download their YCMOU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac result by their USN.
YCMOU Results Link
Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their YCMOU results on the official result portal of the University- results.ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac. Here, we are also providing the direct link to download the YCMOU Summer 2025 Result PDF.
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Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Result 2026 Link
How to download YCMOU Result PDF?
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the YCMOU results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website - ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section.
Step 3: Click on the exam month link.
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.
Step 5: Enter your PRN, captcha and click on submit.
Step 6: The YCMOU result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check YCMOU Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the YCMOU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their YCMOU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
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BSc (Hons) Fire and Industrial Safety (NEP 2020 Pattern)
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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MCom (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I to IV)
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Arts (Urdu)
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July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MBA
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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MA Education (NEP 2020 Pattern)
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July 14, 2026
|Click here
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MSc in Botany (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)
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July 13, 2026
|Click here
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MSc in Zoology (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)
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July 13, 2026
|Click here
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MSc in Physics (OLD 2023 Pattern NEP 2020)
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July 13, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor of Commerce (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I&II)
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July 13, 2026
|Click here
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BA Facility & Services Management (Semester I, II)
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July 11, 2026
|Click here
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BSc in Hospitality Studies
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Computer System Administration) 2023 Pattern
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
|Spl BEd (HI, VI, MR)(2016 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV, V)
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MCom (Sem.2015 Pattern)(Semester I to IV)
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor of Commerce
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
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MA Public Administration (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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MA Urdu (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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MA Education (New Pattern)
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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MA Hindi (NEP 2020 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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MA Marathi (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 09, 2026
|Click here
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M.A. Economics (NEP 2020 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 08, 2026
|Click here
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Diploma in Laboratory Techniques
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July 08, 2026
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Bachelor of Arts Third Year (Old PRN)
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July 07, 2026
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B.Ed (Annual Pattern)
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July 07, 2026
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Bachelor of Arts Second Year (Old PRN)
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July 06, 2026
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Bachelor of Arts First Year (Old PRN)
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July 06, 2026
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M.A. Education (2016 Pattern)
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July 06, 2026
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Diploma in Agri-Business Management
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July 06, 2026
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Diploma in Agro Journalism
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July 06, 2026
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Diploma in Horticulture
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July 06, 2026
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Diploma in Fruit Production
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July 06, 2026
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Foundation in Agricultural Sciences
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July 05, 2026
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M.A. Economics (New 2021 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 05, 2026
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M.A. Public Administration (New 2021 Pattern) (Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 05, 2026
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शालेय व्यवस्थापन पदविका शिक्षणक्रम
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July 04, 2026
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Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.)
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July 03, 2026
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B.B.A (Accounting & Financial Management)
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July 03, 2026
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Bachelor of Commerce (Cooperative Management)
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July 03, 2026
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M.Lib. & I Sc.
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July 03, 2026
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Diploma in Event Management
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July 02, 2026
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Certificate in Gardening/Mali training
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July 01, 2026
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Diploma in Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management
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July 01, 2026
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BBA (Aviation, Hospitality and Travel & Tourism Management)
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July 01, 2026
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M.A. English (Sem. 2015 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 01, 2026
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M.A. Hindi (New 2021 Pattern)(Semester I, II, III, IV)
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July 01, 2026
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M.A. English (Annual Pattern)(FY, SY)
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July 01, 2026
Highlights of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University
Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) is located in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1989. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
For students, staff, and faculty members, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has modern and upgraded facilities.
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Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Highlights
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University Name
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Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University
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Established
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1989
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Location
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Nashik, Maharashtra
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YCMOU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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