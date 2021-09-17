PM Modi birthday: Centre aims to achieve vaccination record to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday 

PM Modi birthday: The central government is aiming to achieve a COVID Vaccination record to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday. PM Modi's party, the Bharatiya Janta Party, has planned a 20-day mega event “Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan” to mark his “20 years in public service”.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "let’s do #VaccineSeva and give him (PM Modi) a birthday present by getting those vaccinated who haven’t taken the dose so far."

MyGovIndia portal also tweeted saying, "Let’s wish PM @narendramodi on his birthday today by following his clarion call of strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19 & getting vaccinated with family & friends!"

The BJP has set a target of achieving 2 crore vaccine doses for today and has trained around eight lakh volunteers.

PM Modi birthday events: Key Highlights

•The BJP will conduct massive cleanliness and blood donation campaigns during the 20-day mega event to commemorate PM Modi's birthday, which will continue till October 7, the day Modi ji was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

•The party will also send five crore postcards to the Prime Minister to congratulate him for his efforts as "party members commit themselves to public service".

•Several hoarding thanking the Prime Minister "for free food grains and vaccination for the poor" will also be set up as part of the campaign. In Uttar Pradesh, where elections are due next year, the party workers will hold a campaign to clean the river Ganga at 71 sites.

•The party has encouraged people to take photos of their act of seva and upload it on NaMo App and wish PM Modi.

•Several events will be conducted focusing on PM Modi's life and his achievements and several famous personalities and intellectuals will be invited for the same.

•Various articles by prominent personalities will be published to ensure the message reaches out to the public.

•Health camps will also be held in districts and food will be distributed under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana'.

•A a massive cleanliness campaign will be held on October 2nd, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and a public message will be issued encouraging the use of Khadi and local products.

•The children who have been orphaned due to Covid will also be registered by the BJP workers to ensure that they get benefits from the PM-CARES fund.

E-auction of PM's gifts & mementos

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted saying, "In a noble act of service, gifts & mementos received by PM @NarendraModi ji will be auctioned. Proceeds of this will go to the Namami Gange Mission." The e-auction will take place between September 17-October 7 to mark PM Modi's birthday.