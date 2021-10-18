4th International Solar Alliance General Assembly: India’s OSOWOG as key agenda - Know details

The 4th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will be held virtually from October 18 to 21, 2021, that will deliberate on key initiatives in the solar energy sector including the operationalization of India’s One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative. Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh and the President of ISA will preside over the Assembly. The Assembly will also deliberate on the USD 1 trillion Solar Investment Roadmap for 2030 and approval of a Blended Financial Risk Mitigation Facility.

What is OSOWOG?

OSOWOG, known as the One Sun One World One Grid, is an initiative by India to interconnect global renewable energy systems with the vision ‘The Sun Never Sets’. The concept of OSOWOG is simply a single global grid for solar energy. The initiative was outlined by PM Narendra Modi during the 1st General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in October 2018.

OSOWOG aims to build and scale-up inter-regional energy grids to share solar energy across borders, leverage the differences between time zones, seasons, pricing, and resources of different countries. The initiative will also aid in decarbonizing energy production which is a major source of global greenhouse gas emissions today.

In May 201, India and the UK agreed to combine their country-respective OSOWOG and the Green Grids Initiative (GGI). Both countries are likely to launch a joint declaration on OSOWOG at the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP26).

International Solar Alliance (ISA) 4th General Assembly: India’s OSOWOG in focus

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is the nodal agency for implementing India’s OSOWOG initiative. The task to create the roadmap for the global grid OSOWOG has been given to a consortium led by French state-run power utility firm EDF and AETS (France) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI India). The 4th General Assembly of the ISA is expected to deliberate on the detailed report on OSOWOG.

ISA has been co-founded by India during the 2015 Climate Change Conference in Paris. The ISA has taken charge of strengthening India’s attempts at a global climate leadership role. As per the statement by the ISA, India’s climate commitment credentials could strengthen in the run upto COP26 in Glasgow. The level of emissions by India has reduced by 28 per cent over 2005 levels against the target of 35 per cent by 2030.

The Director-General of the ISA Ajay Mathur said that the ISA is working towards mobilizing USD 1 trillion of investment for a massive deployment of solar energy technologies and for expanding solar markets.

4th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) – Key Highlights

The ISA Secretariat has planned a series of technical sessions on several initiatives of the ISA on October 18 as well as several emerging issues in the clean and solar energy sector on October 20 and 21, 2021. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will give a keynote address on October 20 as well as the European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans will also address the Assembly on October 20, 2021.

The General Assembly is the apex decision-making body of the ISA in which each member country is represented. Apart from the OSOWOG, the leaders during the Assembly will also deliberate on the strategic plan for the ISA for the 5 years including a Country Partnership Framework, Strategy for Private Sector Engagement, and initiatives such as Viability Gap Financing scheme to provide affordable finance for solar energy projects across all members of the ISA.

The General Assembly will also deliberate on the partnership with Global Energy Alliance to boost technical and financial support to least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS).

What is ISA?

ISA, known as the International Solar Alliance, is an international organization comprising 98 member countries that have signed the ISA Framework Agreement. The ISA has been established as a coalition of solar-rich countries between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The ISA aims to help governments across the world in improving energy access and security around the globe while promoting solar energy as a sustainable way to transition to a carbon-neutral future.

The ISA was launched in Paris, France on November 30, 2015. It is headquartered in Gurugram, India.