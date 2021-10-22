52nd IFFI: Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has announced that the renowned film directors Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa.

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2021. This will also be for the first time that IFFI has invited major OTT platforms to participate in the international film festival.

As per the Union Minister, India is a land of storytellers, and its tales have captured the imagination of the world. India’s wide variety of stories right makes us the content subcontinent.

The 52nd International Film Festival of India will pay homage to actors Sumitra Bhave, Dilip Kumar, Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Surekha Sikri, Sanchari Vijay, Bertrand Tavenier, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean-Claude Carriere, and Christopher Plummer.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award to Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo Istvan Szabo- • Istvan Szabo is one of the most critically acclaimed Hungarian Film Directors of the past few decades. He is known for the masterpieces such as Father (1966) and Mephisto (1981). • Szabo’s films are based on the tradition of European auteurism that represents many aspects of the political and psychological conflicts of Central Europe’s recent history. They are often inspired by his own personal biography. • Istvan Szabo’s greatest international success came when he won the Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Category for Mephisto (1981). Martin Scorsese- • Martin Scorsese is known as one of the major figures of the new Hollywood era. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors in the film industry. • His body of work explores themes such as Italian-American identity, machismo, nihilism, faith, catholic concepts of guilt and redemption. • Scorsese’s films have consistently garnered critical acclaim, with nine nominations for the Oscars for the Best Director category. • Scorsese’s famous body of work includes masterpieces such as Taxi Driver (1976), New York, New York (1977), The Departed (2006), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Irishman (2019), among others.

52nd International Film Festival of India: Key details

• In a first, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, and Sony Liv will also participate at IFFI through exclusive masterclasses, content launches and previews, curated film package screenings, and various other on-ground and virtual events.

• Also, for the first time, films from five BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations will be showcased through BRICS Film Festival alongside IFFI.

• ‘The King of the world’ directed by Carlos Saura will be the Opening Film and this will also be the film’s international premiere.

• The Power of the Dog directed by Jane Campion, Winner of Best Director of Venice Film Festival will be the Mid West Film.

• Around 30 films have been shortlisted for the screening at the 52nd IFFI from prominent International Film Festivals in the Festival Kaleidoscope and the World Panorama Section.

Platform for young talent from India to connect with filmmakers

• The International Film Festival of India will provide a platform for the young budding talent across the country to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry.

• The Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that the 75 Creative Minds (under 35 years) will be invited to interact with the industry leaders and attend Masterclasses at the festival.

• The youngsters will be selected through the competition for young filmmakers around the country. In total, 75 youngsters will be selected.

• The last date to submit the online application for the competition is October 31, 2021.

International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

The International Film Festival of India was founded in 1952 and is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

The festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art, promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world and contributing to the understanding and appreciation of the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos.