5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet near Nepal border

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit China's remote Himalayan region, Tibet, on March 20, 2020. This area is close to Nepal. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers at 28.63 degrees north latitude and 87.42 degrees east longitude.

The local government said the tremors were felt at 9.33 am in Tingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet near Mount Everest. There are no reports of houses collapsing or any casualty due to the earthquake. According to the Xinhua news agency, the county government has sent officials to the villages and cities to gather more information.

The tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and adjoining districts. The National Seismology Center in Kathmandu measured an earthquake of 6.2-magnitude. Five days ago a tremor of five magnitude earthquake was felt in the western tourist town of Pokhara in Nepal.

Nepal Earthquake in 2015

Nepal has witnessed one of the most dangerous earthquakes in the world. Nepal had 7.8 or 8.1 magnitude earthquake on April 25, 2015. More than 8000 people died in this earthquake while thousands of people were injured. The earthquake caused an avalanche on Mount Everest that killed 17 climbers. Kathmandu Valley has witnessed several damages including ancient historical buildings.

What is Earthquake?

Earthquake is an incident when Earth’s surface experience sudden trembles. It is caused by seismic waves generated due to the sudden release of energy in the Earth's lithosphere. Earthquakes are measured with an earthquake meter, called a seismograph.

An earthquake occurs when two large parts on the surface of the Earth suddenly diverge from each other or collapse. The place where these parts are separated from each other is called fault or fault plane. The place where an earthquake starts below the surface of the Earth is called a hypocenter. Similarly, the surface of the earth just above this part is called an epicenter.