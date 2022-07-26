5G Spectrum Auction 2022: 5G Auction begins in India, Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, Adani top 4 bidders

5G Spectrum Auction Date 2022: The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction is underway to pave way for the fifth generation of mobile network in India. The 5g spectrum auction in India began at 10 am and will conclude at 6pm.

The 5g spectrum auction will see 72,000Mhz (72GHz) airwaves go up for bids with reserve price being Rs 4.3 lakh crores. The top four bidders include Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

All four companies have deposited a combined amount of Rs 21,800 crore in Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) ahead of the bidding process, based on which these telecom companies will be able to bid up to Rs. 1.9 lakh crores.

5G Auction Date and Time

5G Spectrum Auction Date 2022: July 26th

5G Spectrum Auction Time 2022: 10am-6pm

5G Spectrum Auction 2022: 7 Important Facts

1. The four major bidders in 5G Spectrum Auction 2022 include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Group.

2. The four bidders have deposited a combined amount of Rs 21,800 crore in Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), based on which they will be eligible to bid up to about Rs. 1.9 lakh crores.

3. Reliance Jio, which deposited Rs 14000 crore, has the highest EMD, followed by Bharti Airtel that submitted Rs 5500 crores, Vodafone Idea that submitted Rs 2200 crores and Adani deposited Rs 100 crores.

4. The EMD reflects the quantity of airwaves a company can bid for in the 5G Spectrum auction.

5. The 5g auction will be held for different spectrum bands including low, mid and high frequency bands.

6. The telecom department is expecting to obtain anywhere between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore from the auctions.

7. The 5 spectrum auction days will depend on the actual demand for the radiowaves.

Spectrum Bands:

Low frequency bands- 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz

Mid Frequency bands- 3300 MHz

High Frequency Ban- 26 GHz

When will 5G launch in India?

5G services is expected to be rolled out later this year or by early 2023. Airtel CTO had said earlier this that they would launch its 5G services within 2-4 months after the auctions are concluded.

What is 5G spectrum auction?

The 5G Spectrum auction is a process through which the government sells the rights to transmit signals over specific bands of the electromagnetic spectrum and assigns scarce spectrum resources.

How long will 5G Spectrum Auction last?

The 5G Spectrum auction can last from a single day to several months from the opening bid to the final winning bid.

What is Spectrum?

Spectrum refers to radio frequencies that can carry information wirelessly for a range of services including telecommunications. These wireless signals enable enable us to make calls, use our social media, book an Uber, get directions or use Google maps using our mobile devices.

The frequencies we use for wireless communication form a portion of what is called the electromagnetic spectrum, which encompasses several other frequencies that we interact with daily.

How does spectrum work?

There are three spectrum bands for wireless communication- low, mid and high band spectrum. All three bands are essential for robust network, in this a robust 5G network.

Spectrum Bands-

The low spectrum band travels longer distances with minimal signal interruption and is suitable to serve thousands of people over long distances with fewer towers.

The mid spectrum band comprises both low and high band spectrum, providing a mix of coverage and capacity.

The high-band spectrum, which is above 24 GHz, travels shorter distances but offers high capacity and ultra-fast speeds. It is however subject to interference from dense objects.

What will happen today during the 5G Spectrum Auction?

The 5G Spectrum Auction 2022 has nine bands up for offer, covering a total of 72,000 MHz of spectrum.

This includes four bands- 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands -that have never been allocated before.

-that have never been allocated before. The telecom companies will be bidding for these bands to help their strengthen their network coverage and optimise their current spectrum holdings.

One of the important low frequency bands is the 700 MHz band, which requires fewer towers. The 700 MHz and 600 MHz band carry the reserve price, accounting for 50 percent of the value of the entire spectrum to be auctioned.

Besides this, the telecom companies are expected to use Mid and High band spectrum to launch 5G-technology based services, as these bands are capable of providing 10 times higher speed and capacities than current 4G services.

