WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
One Liners Current Affairs 31 Oct 2025: AICTE Has Partnered With IBM to Set up an AI Lab

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 31, 2025, 16:54 IST

One Liners Current Affairs 31 October 2025: Here’s a fresh and concise presentation of today’s one-liner current affairs. These updates are highly important for upcoming competitive exams and will help boost your preparation. Today’s highlights include topics like National Unity Day 2025 and more key national updates.

  1. National Unity Day is observed every year on – 31 October
  2. This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth ₹14,260 crore in Chhattisgarh on 1 November
  4. AICTE has partnered with IBM to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab at its headquarters
  5. The 8th International Solar Alliance (ISA) Conference was held in New Delhi
  6. Mrs. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, chaired the annual meeting of the Norway–India Partnership Initiative
  7. Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma launched the second edition of the ministry’s Hindi magazine “Udyog Bharti”

ICC Women's World Cup Final 2025

 

