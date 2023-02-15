Joe Biden Calls Air India-Boeing Deal a Historic Event, Will Grant 1 Million Jobs in US

An official statement has been recently released wherein Joe Biden at the White House stated that the United States will be leading the world in manufacturing in the coming future. He also cherished India’s purchase of more than 200 American-made Aircraft through a historic agreement signed between Air India and Boeing.

He further concluded, "This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership”.

This Air India-Boeing deal will result in as many as 1 million jobs across several 44 regions in the United States of America. President Joe Biden conveyed his regards to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a call on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Air India to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft, US President Joe Biden hails it as a "historic agreement" pic.twitter.com/ahLCs3r9Ig — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Strengthening US-India Relations

On the official announcement of the Air India-Boeing deal on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday), Joe Biden propounded that with Prime Minister Modi's government, he looks forward to intensifying the ties between India and the US government.

From the White House, the US President declared that Boeing and Air India have reached an accord under which the Indian airline will acquire 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787 as well as 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders at worth USD 34 billion list price.

It includes customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX along with 20 Boeing 787, adding up to 290 aeroplanes. The money invested will be USD 45.9 billion at the list price. Joe Biden discusses the "landmark" agreement with PM Narendra Modi.