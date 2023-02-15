JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Joe Biden Calls Air India-Boeing Deal a Historic Event, Will Grant 1 Million Jobs in US

A historic deal has been signed up between India and the US Government for about 34 million dollars. Air India is about to order Boeing Aircraft which will invent one million jobs in America. On February 14, 2023, US President Joe Biden appreciated Air India's decision to purchase 220 Boeing Aircraft and further calls it a 'historic agreement'.

Air India Boeing Deal 2023
Air India Boeing Deal 2023

An official statement has been recently released wherein Joe Biden at the White House stated that the United States will be leading the world in manufacturing in the coming future. He also cherished India’s purchase of more than 200 American-made Aircraft through a historic agreement signed between Air India and Boeing.

He further concluded, "This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership”.

This Air India-Boeing deal will result in as many as 1 million jobs across several 44  regions in the United States of America. President Joe Biden conveyed his regards to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a call on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Strengthening US-India Relations

On the official announcement of the Air India-Boeing deal on February 14, 2023 (Tuesday), Joe Biden propounded that with Prime Minister Modi's government, he looks forward to intensifying the ties between India and the US government.

From the White House, the US President declared that Boeing and Air India have reached an accord under which the Indian airline will acquire 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787 as well as 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders at worth USD 34 billion list price.

It includes customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX along with 20 Boeing 787, adding up to 290 aeroplanes. The money invested will be USD 45.9 billion at the list price. Joe Biden discusses the "landmark" agreement with PM Narendra Modi.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories