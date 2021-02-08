Ajay Singh re-elected as President of Boxing Federation of India

Ajay Singh has been re-elected as the President of Boxing Federation of India-BFI on February 3, 2021. He defeated former Sports Minister of Maharashtra Ashish Shelar in the polls.

Ajay Singh received 37 votes while Ashish Shelar, who has been on many top positions in sport, including being the President of Mumbai District Football Association and Maharashtra Cricket Association, got 27 votes in BFI polls.

While commenting on the victory of Ajay Singh, Indian boxer Amit Panghal said that the experience of Singh will help India in winning medals in the upcoming games.

He tweeted that a new era and hope for Indian boxing and for everyone that under the guidance and rich experience of Ajay Singh, the boxing team will get record haul of medals in Tokyo Olympic.

Six time world champion Mary Kom credits BFI President:

The six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom credited the President of BFI Ajay Singh for the remarkable performances of the boxers from India at a global stage in the recent years.

Kom, who has recently joined the national camp and has started training for the final phase of her comeback ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games mentioned that Singh stood by all the players and is probably the only administrator who has whole-heartedly thought good for Indian boxing and boxers.

She also talked about the exposures for the boxers and complimented Ajay Singh’s leadership and efforts in raising the standards of the Indian boxing. Mary Kom added that if Indian boxing has been doing well globally, it is only because of the efforts that have been put up in raising the standards of domestic facilities and players.

Rise of Indian Boxing Team:

With the availability of consistent opportunities for Indian Boxers to excel in the sports in the last four years, including the exposure trips and participation in the highest ever 80 international tournaments, the Indian boxing team has seen the rise at top-10 in the world ranking. The team has also ranked third in Asia.