Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Know How India celebrated Dr. BR Ambedkar’s 131 birth anniversary here

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Date: Every year on April 14, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti to acknowledge and honour Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s countless contributions toward the development of a modern India. Ambedkar Jayanti also remembers Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s lifelong dedication to fighting social evils such as caste discrimination and oppression. Ambedkar who was a social reformer, political activist, and lawyer is known for his contribution to drafting the Indian Constitution after India gained Independence.

Ambedkar Jayanti in India is observed in various ways to not just acknowledge the work done by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar but also as a message to carry forward his beliefs for the development of an equal society. On Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, learn more about Dr. Ambedkar’s teachings and how the country is remembering the great man.

Who was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar?

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was educated at Elphinstone College, Mumbai; Columbia University in the US, and the London School of Economics in the UK. Ambedkar was also the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad. After coming back to the country, B.R. Ambedkar served as the principal of the Government Law College for 2 years.

After India achieved Independence in 1947, B.R. Ambedkar headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution which was later adopted on January 26, 1950. Ambedkar was a jurist, an economist and had also served as the Minister of Law and Justice in the first cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: President Kovind’s message on B.R. Ambedkar’s 131 birth anniversary

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind said that Dr. Ambedkar, an economist, and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, is considered a leading nation builder of India.

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर की जयंती पर संसद भवन परिसर स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/HZ1MFaMqff — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

President added that we should take inspiration from the life of B.R. Ambedkar. A true homage to Dr. Ambedkar will be to develop India on the principles of ‘Social and Economic Justice’ and ‘Equality of Status and Opportunity’.

131st Birth Anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar: PM Modi remembers contributions towards India’s progress

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and acknowledged that he has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. Prime Minister added that this is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling Ambedkar’s dreams for India.

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Maharashtra unveils ‘Status of Knowledge’

On Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, the Government of Maharashtra unveiled a 72-feet tall statue dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 131 Birth Anniversary in Latur City. The statue of B.R. Ambedkar has been named ‘Status of Knowledge’. It was built by a team of 35 artists within 28 days. A 131 kg cake was also cut on the eve of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at Bhoiwada, Mumbai.

B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary declared as ‘Equality Day’ in Tamil Nadu

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin announced that the 131st Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will be declared as an ‘Equality Day’ from this year. Selected works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will also be published in Tamil (Critical edition).

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: 125 ft tall Ambedkar statue to be installed in Telangana

A 125ft tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will be installed in Telangana by December 2022. The 125ft statue bronze statue which is expected to be the world’s tallest will have a 55ft base.

To commemorate the 131 birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a museum will also be set up at the location and a complex will emerge as a tourist destination.