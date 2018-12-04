Lopez Obrador: About him and his Political Career • Born on November 13, 1953 in a small village of Tepetitan, in the south-eastern state of Tabasco, Lopez Obrador graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in 1986 following a break from his studies to participate in politics. • He began his political career in 1976 as a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Tabasco and eventually became the party's state leader. • In 1989, he joined the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and was the party's 1994 candidate for Governor of Tabasco. He was the national leader of the PRD between 1996 and 1999 and in 2000, he was elected as the Head of Government of Mexico City. • He resigned as the Head of Government of Mexico City in July 2005 to enter the 2006 presidential elections, representing the Coalition for the Good of All, which was led by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and included the Citizens' Movement party and the Labor Party. He lost by 0.58 per cent after receiving 35.31 per cent of the votes. • He contested for Presidency for the second time in the 2012 Presidential Elections, again representing the same coalition of PRD, Labor Party, and Citizens' Movement. He finished second with 31.59 per cent of the votes. • In 2012, he left the PRD and in 2014 founded the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), which he led until 2017. • He contested for Presidency for the third time in the 2018 Presidential Elections, representing Juntos Haremos Historia, a coalition of the left-wing Labor Party, right-wing Social Encounter Party and MORENA. • This time, he won in a landslide victory, taking 53 percent of the vote and winning large majorities in both houses of the Congress. He is now vowing to lead a sweeping "transformation" after 89 years of government by the same two parties. • The win has been the biggest win for any president and the first for a leftist since Mexico transitioned to multi-party democracy in 2000.