Annual Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board on July 21 announced that the board has decided to cancel Amarnath Yatra 2020 because of the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel this year’s yatra was taken at a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) which was headed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also a Chairman of SASB.

Earlier in July 2020, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition of cancelling Amarnath Yatra 2020 and directions to the centre to provide ‘Live Darshan’ of the Lord Amarnath to the devotees through the internet and television amid the outbreak.

Based upon the circumstances, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020: Raj Bhavan, Government of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/cSX95tcjaQ — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled:

As per the release by Raj Bhavan, based upon the current circumstances the board has decided that it is not advisable to hold and conduct Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2020.

The release also mentioned that the SASB is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and for keeping the religious sentiments alive, it will continue the live broadcast/virtual darshan of morning and evening aarti.

The traditional Amarnath Yatra rituals will be carried out as per the usual past practice and Chhadi Mubarak will be facilitated by the government.

Reason for the cancellation of annual yatra:

According to the release, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board was informed that the arrangements for the yatra were on track since February 2020, however, because of the pandemic and countrywide lockdown, State Executive Committee, J&K continued to keep religious places closed for the public. These prohibitions by the government will continue till July 31.

The health concerns because of the pandemic are so serious that the strain on the health system as well as a diversion in the resources to the yatra, will be immense. This will also unnecessarily put yatris at risk of getting infected.

The release also added that cancelling yatra will enable the civil, health, and Police Administration to focus on the immediate challenges rather than diverting manpower, resources, and attention to the conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier denial of cancellation by Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court in July 2020 has dismissed the petition seeking the cancellation of Yatra. The top court had stated that the issue as to whether yatra must be held should be left with the local administration.

The apex court had mentioned that the decision as to whether the pilgrimage must be permitted, and, if so, the conditions subject to safeguard must be observed, are the matters which fall within the executive domain.

About Amarnath Yatra:

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to Amarnath Cave, which is a Hindu shrine located in Jammu & Kashmir.

The shrine forms an important part of Hinduism and has been considered as one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism. The cave is completely surrounded by the snow mountains and it itself is covered in snow for most of the year, except in summer for a short period of time when it is open for the pilgrims.

It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. These are the temples throughout the South Asian region that commemorate the location of the fallen body part of the Hindu deity Sati.