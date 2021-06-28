Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari completes Golden hat-trick by winning an individual event in Paris

In Archery, Deepika Kumari on June 27, 2021, completed her hat-trick of Gold at the Archery World Cup Stage III in Paris as she won the Recurve individual event by 6-0.

India’s ace archer defeated Elena Osipova of Russia by 6-0 in a thumping manner. The latest win is also Deepika’s second individual World Cup Gold Medal of 2021 and the third Gold of the day as she had earlier won the Gold in the mixed team and women’s team event as well.

The Sports Authority of India shared the news via Twitter and stated that Tokyo Olympic 2020 bound Deepika Kumari won at the women’s individual recurve at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

It's a hat-trick for #Tokyo2020 bound archer @ImDeepikaK as she wins at the women's individual recurve at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.



She had earlier today won gold in women's team and mixed team event as well.

Archery World Cup 2021: Major wins • Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das had clinched their first World Cup Gold Medal as a pair after they defeated the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down. • At the start of the day, the India Women’s Recurve Team comprising of Komalika Bari, Deepika Kumari, and Ankita Bhakat won a Gold Medal at the Archery World Cup Stage III in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals. • On June 26, 2021, Abhishek Verma had opened the Indian tally at World Cup by winning his second Individual World Cup Gold. He emerged victorious after beating Kris Schaff of the United States of America in a shoot-off to win the Gold Medal.

Who is Deepika Kumari?

• She is an Indian athlete who competes in the event of Archery and is currently ranked world No. 9. Deepika Kumari is a former world number one.

• Deepika Kumari won Gold Medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in the women’s individual recurve event.

• She had also won gold in the same competition in the women’s team recurve event along with Bombayala Devi and Dola Banerjee.

• In 2012, she won her first World Cup Individual Stage Recurve gold medal at Antalya, Turkey.

• In 2012, Deepika Kumari was conferred with the Arjuna Award which is India’s highest sporting award by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

• In 2016, she was awarded the Civilian Honour of the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

2021 Archery World Cup:

The Archery World cup 2021 is the 15th edition of the International Archery Circuit organized annually by the World Archery.

The 2021 Archery World Cup consists of four events and it will run from April 19 to September 2, 2021.

Archery World Cup: Medal Table

The current status of the medal and rankings are given below. The data may change further till the event is over.