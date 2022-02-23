JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Army Chief presents President’s Colours to four battalions of Parachute Regiment

The Parachute Regiment is an airborne and special forces regiment of the Indian Army. It was raised in 1945 as part of the British Indian Army and later disbanded and raised again in 1952 as a part of the Indian Army.

The Chief of Army Staffe, General MM Naravane,  presented the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to four battalions of the Parachute Regiment on February 23, 2022.

The President's Colours were presented to 11 Parachute (Special Forces), 21 Parachute (Special Forces), 23 Parachute and 29 Parachute. The presentation took place during the Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, Bangalore.

The Army Chief appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions of the Parachute Regiment after reviewing the parade. He also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and gave his best wishes to all ranks to serve the nation with pride. 

Parachute Regiment: All you need to know

  • The Parachute Regiment is an elite regiment of Indian Army. It is an airborne and special forces regiment of the Indian Army.
  • The Parachute Regiment was raised in 1945 as part of the British Indian Army.
  • It was disbanded after the Second World War and was raised again in 1952 as a part of the Indian Army.
  • The Parachute Regiment currently comprises of nine special Forces, five airborne, two Territorial Army and one Rashtriya Rifles battalions.
  • Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was commissioned into the 106th Infantry Battalion Territorial Army under the Parachute Regiment with the rank of Hon. Lt. Col. by President of India on November 1, 2011.  
  • The Parachute Regiment has been awarded a number of laurels in numerous missions across Korea, Srilanka, Maldives, Rann of Kutch, Gaza, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Manipur, Assam and Nagaland.
  • The regiment's personnel have been awarded with 116 Shaurya Chakra, 63 Vir Chakra, 22 Kirti Chakra, 14 Maha Vir Chakra, 8 Ashoka Chakra and 601 Sena Medals for gallantry and exceptional bravery.

