Army Chief presents President’s Colours to four battalions of Parachute Regiment

The Chief of Army Staffe, General MM Naravane, presented the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to four battalions of the Parachute Regiment on February 23, 2022.

The President's Colours were presented to 11 Parachute (Special Forces), 21 Parachute (Special Forces), 23 Parachute and 29 Parachute. The presentation took place during the Colour Presentation Parade held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre, Bangalore.

The Army Chief appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions of the Parachute Regiment after reviewing the parade. He also complimented the newly raised units for the remarkable performance within a short period of time and gave his best wishes to all ranks to serve the nation with pride.

