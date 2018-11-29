The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on November 28, 2018 appointed Arvind Saxena as the new Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The term of his appointment will be from the date he enters the Chairman office till August 7, 2020 when he attains the age of 65 years or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Government had appointed Saxena as the acting Chairman of UPSC in June 2018. He took over charge from Vinay Mittal who had completed his term. About Arvind Saxena

• Arvind Saxena studied civil engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering and did his M.Tech. in systems management from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi.

• In 1978, he was selected for the Civil Services and joined the Indian Postal Service. • In 1988, Saxena started working at the Cabinet Secretariat, where he specialised in the study of strategic developments in neighbouring countries.

• In his decade’s long career, Saxena has served in different countries as well as in the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. • He joined as a member of the Union Public Service Commission on May 8, 2015 and has been performing the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC since June 20, 2018.