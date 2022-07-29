Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Check Full Asia Cup 2022 Date and Time, Match List, Teams, India Squad & Venue

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held between August 27 and September 11, 2022 in the United Arab Emirates. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed recently that the Asia Cup 2022 will be shifted to UAE with the original hosts Sri Lanka retaining their hosting rights.

The ACC unanimously decided to shift Asia Cup 2022 from Sri Lanka to UAE considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2022 Schedule is yet to be formally release by ACC.

The Asia Cup 2022 is the 15th edition of the tournament and it was initially scheduled to take place in September 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Asia Cup 2022 final will take place on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 Format

The Asia Cup 2022 will take place in the T20 format. It will serve as a warmup for the 6 participating Asian teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia.

The Asia Cup 2018 had involved 6 teams, which were divided into two groups.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Check Asia Cup 2022 Match List

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has not officially released the Asia Cup 2022 Schedule.

Asia Cup 2022 Teams

A total of 6 teams will participate in Asia Cup 2022. While five teams have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2022, the remaining one spot will be filled by the winner of the Qualifier, which will be played between Kuwait, UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Five confirmed Asia Cup 2022 Teams-

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. Sri Lanka

4. Afghanistan

5. Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Asia Cricket Council and Sri Lanka cricket board have decided to shift Asia Cup 2022 to the United Arab Emirates. Following are the new venues of Asia Cup 2022-

Dubai International Stadium

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium