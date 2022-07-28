Asia Cup 2022 Venue: Asia Cup 2022 shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE 

Asia Cup 2022 Venue: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that the Asia Cup will be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE with the original hosts Sri Lanka retaining their hosting rights. The much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 will be held from August 27 to September 11, 2022.

The ACC stated in its official release on July 27, 2022 that considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, it was unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE. The ACC expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka Cricket and cricket-loving fans in the country and said while the final decision to change the venue was very difficult, it was deemed necessary.

ACC President Jay Shah said that every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The ACC President confirmed that Asia Cup 2022 edition is extremely important as it will help Asian nations prepare for the ICC World Cup. He further thanked the SLC and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation.

Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament.

It will be played in T20 format between August and September 2022 in the United Arab Emirates.

It was originally scheduled to take place in September 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then rescheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in June 2021 but was postponed again.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the edition in 2022 but the ACC announced in October 2021 that Sri Lanka would host the tournament in 2022 and Pakistan will host the 2023 edition.

The Asia Cup was last played in 2018 and India are the defending champions.

Overall, nine teams will participate in the event and UAE, Singapore, Kuwait and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner of the round joining the remaining teams in the main tournament.

