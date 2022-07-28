Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearer for opening ceremony

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh as India's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, while Manpreet Singh is the captain of the men's hockey team, who had led the team to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The decision to name the two players as India's flag bearers for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony was taken by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

This came after Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee intimated IOA to name two flag bearers for the opening ceremony, one male and one female. The four-member IOA committee had initially named PV Sindhu as India's Flag Bearer for the opening ceremony after considering two other highly deserving athletes as well including boxer Lovlina Borgohain and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

The committee only named Manpreet Singh as the second flag bearer. They had initially shortlisted Manpreet Singh along with paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Amit Panghal. The IOA committee comprised IOA Acting President Anil Khanna, Team India Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari, Secretary General Rajeev Mehta and IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday.

Speaking on the same, PV Sindhu said, "Great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent & hold the flag at such an august gathering. I'm extremely happy & I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games.I'd like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the Flag Bearer."

Speaking on Manpreet Singh's selection as India's Flag Bearer at the Commonwealth Games 2022, IOA Acting President Anil Khanna said, "Manpreet Singh ended Indian hockey's 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He is one of the finest athletes to have ever represented India on the international stage."

He added saying, "We are delighted to name him and Sindhu as the two Flagbearers who will lead the Indian contingent out at the Parade of Nations tomorrow during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Rajesh Bhandari, Team India Chef de Mission at CWG 2022 informed that a maximum of 164 participants can take part from the Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations in the Opening Ceremony, which is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

The total count will include both athletes and team officials.

