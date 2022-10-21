Asia’s largest biogas plant inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri in Punjab

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas inaugurated Asia’s largest compressed Bio Gas(CBG) plant in Lehragaga, in Punjab’s Sangrur on October 18, 2022.

The plant has been authorized with a foreign direct investment of approximately Rs. 220 crores by Verbio AG, one of Germany’s leading bio-energy companies. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, and senior management from Verbio India Private Limited were present at the inaugural event.

Punjab | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated Asia's largest Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Sangrur



"Not only will this plant generate additional income for Sangrur's farmers, but it will also provide a much-needed alternative to stubble burning," he said (18.10) pic.twitter.com/T8frJ8cOCq — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Asia’s largest biogas plant: Significance

The plant has been established with an FDI of approximately Rs. 220 crores. The plant's present generation is about six tonnes per day. It will also help cut down the desire for stubble burning. The biogas plant is just the start of India's master plan for a CBG-based rural economy and the government is taking all initiatives to boost the ecosystem around it.

Asia’s largest biogas plant: Benefits

The CBG plant in Lehragaga is spread across an area of 20 acres. The plant’s current production is about six tonnes per day but soon it will process 300 tonnes of paddy straw per day to generate 33 TPD of compressed biogas using eight digesters of 10,000 cubic meters.

The CBG plant is a huge gap in arriving at a win-win situation for farmers and the environment.

The plant will consume 100,000 tonnes of paddy straw, which will be obtained from six to eight satellite locations within a 10km radius of the plant.

There shall be daily production of approx 600-650 Tons of FOM (fermented organic manure), which can be utilized for organic farming. The CBG plant will also assist provide direct employment to 390 and indirect employment to 585 people.

What is a Biogas plant?

A biogas plant is an artificial system to turn waste into sustainable energy and fertilizers, with positive effects on the environment. The plant consists of three major components, a reception area, a digester, and a gas holder. These three components make the biogas production process possible.