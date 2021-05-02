Assam Election Result 2021: Check the key candidates- Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma

The results of the Assam Assembly elections will be announced on May 2, 2021. The polling for 126 constituencies was held in three phases starting from March 27, 2021, to April 6, 2021.

Apart from West Bengal, Assam will also be a significant state in deciding the fate of two major parties- BJP and the Indian National Congress. While BJP-led NDA has been contesting the elections in the state in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal, the Congress is trying to make a comeback with the grand alliance of 8 parties.

With BJP’s Sarbanada Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma as the key candidates, it will be interesting to see whether BJP will be able to retain its position as a ruling party in the state as the exit polls indicate. However, Congress Assam Pradesh Chief Ripun Bora or Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will also be the key candidates to look for.

Sarbanada Sonowal:

The Current Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanada Somowal is contesting from Majuli Constituency. He also won his last elections in 2016 from the same constituency. When BJP had come to the power with a clear majority in 2016, Sonowal was brought in as CM by NDA. However, the 2021 elections will be the test of his policies and governance in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma:

The BJP strongman and the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari constituency in Assam. One of the most popular faces of the Assam Assembly elections, he has been fighting from the same constituency for the fifth consecutive year.

Ripun Bora:

Monika Bora from Gohpur was replaced by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora. He has been pitched against BJP’s Utpal Bora. Ripun Bora is also believed to be a man for bringing together Mahajot- an alliance of 6 parties together in the state. Congress hopes to bank on Ripun Bora’s popularity.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi:

A popular younger leader of Assam is contesting from two constituencies- Duliajan and Naharkatia. President of the Assam Jaitya Parishad Party, Gogoi can be seen as a fresh face of the Assam Assembly elections. Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also known to be at forefront of anti-CAA protest in the state.