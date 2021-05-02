Assam Election Results 2021: Jalukbari, Majuli, Sarukhetri- Key Constituencies Assam Assembly Election Results

The 2021 Assam Assembly Elections were held in the Indian state of Assam from March 27, 2021, to April 6, 2021. The election was held in three phases for 126 constituencies in the state. The final counting of votes will be done on May 2, 2021, announcing the fate of two major parties in the state- BJP led NDA and the grand alliance of Congress.

The first phase of assembly elections in Assam was held on March 27 and the voting took place in a total of 47 constituencies. The second phase was held on April 1 in 39 constituencies and the final phase of voting took place on April 6, 2021, in the remaining 40 constituencies.

Some of the constituencies in Assam with the major number of votes which will put them on focus are Majuli, Jalukbari, Sarukhetri, Dharmapur among others. Deciding the fate of the current BJP government in the state or the Congress in opposition, these constituencies will be playing a significant role in Assam Election Results. Let's have a look at them.

Majuli:

The constituency of the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Majuli is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). BJP has fielded CM Sonowal for the seat from which he had also won in 2016. From the Indian National Congress, Rajib Lechan pegu and from Assam Jaitya Parishad Sishudhar Doley will be seen against the Chief Minister.

Jalukbari:

Jalukbari constituency has become a key focus area in Assam 2021 Assembly elections. The key constituency has 2,04,415 voters and 297 polling booths. For the seat which will play a key role in deciding the fate of electing parties, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He will be against Romen Chandra Borthakur of Congress and three other independent candidates.

Sarukhetri:

Singer Kalpana Patowary is contesting for Sarukhetri seat on Asom Gana Parishad. The party is contesting in alliance with the BJP Government. From Congress Jakir Hussain Sikdar and from AJP Manik Chandra Bora will also be seen fighting for the seat. The elections in Sarukhetri were held in the third phase on April 6, 2021.

Patacharkuchi:

This one is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency and has 1,44,190 voters and 208 polling booths. The state President of BJP Ranjit Kumar Das will be contesting election from the seat against the Congress candidate Santanu Sarma and Assam Jatiya Parishad’s working President Prabindra Deka who had also won from the constituency in 2016.

Dharmapur:

Dharmapur constituency will be seeing Ratul Patowary of Congress against Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP and Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sharma of AJP. Dharmapur has 197 polling booths for 1,41,592 voters. Dharmapur will be an interesting one to see whether Chandra Mohan Patowary will be able to retain his victory of 2016 from the same seat.