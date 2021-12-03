Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha: All you need to know

Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021 was passed by Lok Sabha on December 1, 2021, that aims at establishing a national board and the state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) clinics and ART banks for the ethical and safe practice of ART services.

ART Bill, 2021 was passed with a voice vote after a reply to the debate by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who explained that the bill has been brought with a need to regulate the services of assisted reproductive technology to protect the affected women and children from exploitation.

What is Assisted Reproductive Technology?

Assisted Reproductive Technology refers to the fertility treatments and procedures that help with the difficulties or an inability of conceiving children.

Assisted Reproductive Technology in India

Assisted Reproductive Technology has seen unprecedented growth in India in the last few years. The country has the highest growth in ART centres and the number of ART cycles performed every year.

However, on one hand, where ART has given hope to people suffering from infertility, the process has also introduced a plethora of legal, ethical, and social issues. There is no standardization of the protocols and the reporting is still very inadequate. There is no law to regulate Assisted Reproductive Technology and it is regulated through guidelines.

ART services in India

The clinics in India offer nearly all the Assisted Reproductive Technology services- intrauterine, gamete donation, in-vitro fertilization, pre-implantation genetic diagnostics, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, and gestational surrogacy.

Why India needs Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill?

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021, is needed to regulate multiple embryo implantation and to protect the children born through ART. The Oocyte donor also needs to be supported by the insurance cover.

There is a need to regulate cryopreservation of oocytes, sperm, and embryos by the ART banks and the legislation intends at making the Pre-Genetic Implantation Testing mandatory to benefit the child born through ART.

ART clinics and banks need to be regulated by establishing the National Board, State Boards, State Regulation Authorities, and National Registry for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks. It will prevent misuse and will promote the safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021: All you need to know

1. The bill states that the existing Assisted Reproductive Technology clinics and banks in India conducting the procedures of ART partly or exclusively will have to make an application to the registration authority within 60 days from the date of establishment of the National Registry.

2. The bill stated that the services of Assisted Reproductive Technology will be available to a woman above the legal age of marriage and below the age of 50. For men, they must be above the legal age of marriage and below 55.

3. Oocyte donor will be an ever-married woman who has at least one live child of her own with the age of 3 years and can donate oocyte only once in her life. No more than 7 Oocyte will be retrieved from the Oocyte doctor.

4. The Assisted Reproductive Technology clinic will need to provide professional counseling to the commissioning couple as well as to the women about the implications. The chances of success of ART procedures in the clinic must also be discussed.

5. ART clinics must also inform about the disadvantages, advantages, and the cost of the procedures, the risk of multiple pregnancies, medical side effects. It will help the commissioning couple in making an informed decision.

6. Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021 also provides for the offences and penalties for contravention of provisions.