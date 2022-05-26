Asteroid 1989 JA to come close to Earth on May 27; Know everything about the largest asteroid of 2022 so far

NASA Asteroid warning 2022: Asteroid 1989 JA, the biggest asteroid of 2022 so far is rapidly hurtling towards the Earth and will make its closest approach to the plant on May 27, 2022 at 7.56 PM. (IST).

The asteroid is named 7335 (1989 JA) and as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, it has been classified as a potentially hazardous one. However, despite its status, 1989 JA Asteroid will make its flyby from a safe distance of four million kilometres, which is over ten times the distance between the Earth and the moon.

The size of the asteroid which will make a close approach to Earth is, reportedly twice the size of the world’s largest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

The potentially hazardous asteroid (7335) 1989 JA is still on its way, safely approaching us. While waiting for its fly-by next week, we imaged it again.



Asteroid 1989 JA to pass by Earth: What do we know about the asteroid?

The asteroid which has been termed as potentially hazardous was discovered in 1989 by the astronomer Eleanor Helin from the California-based Palomar laboratory. As per the scientists, this is the biggest asteroid to come close to the Earth in 2022 and it belongs to the class of Apollo asteroids whose orbit crosses the orbit of our planets.

The experts have also informed that Asteroid 1989 JA is currently travelling at 30,000 mph, that is 17 times the speed of a bullet through the air. At this speed, the potentially hazardous asteroid can travel around the Earth in 45 minutes.

What is the size of Asteroid 1989 JA?

1989 JA Asteroid measures 1.8 kilometres in diameter. Reportedly, the size of the asteroid is twice the size of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and it belongs to the group of 878 asteroids that are at least 3,280 feet wide.

Asteroid 1989 JA passing Earth: How much dangerous is it?

The asteroid this size can cause catastrophe on Earth upon impact, however, people don’t need to worry as even with the closest approach, the asteroid will still be 2.5 million miles away from the Earth. While it won’t actually hit the Earth, NASA is preparing for the possibility of contact.

Asteroid 1989 JA: When it will come close again?

The next flyby of Asteroid 1989 JA by Earth will occur no earlier that on June 23, 2055.

Asteroid 1989 JA to pass close to Earth: Where you can watch the celestial event?

Anyone wanting to watch 1989 JA asteroid fly past the Earth can tune into the Virtual Telescope Project’s Live Stream on May 26 and 27 in partnership with Telescope Live. The live stream will air from Chile starting from 7 pm EST on May 26 and from Argentina at 9 am EST on May 27, 2022.