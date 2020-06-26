Australia, New Zealand to jointly host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The announcement was made by the Federation of International Football Associations on June 25, 2020.

FIFA’s official statement read that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be staged in Australia and New Zealand. This was decided following a vote taken by the FIFA Council during its meeting held via video conference, the result of which was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Where is Women's World Cup 2023?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will take place in Australia and New Zealand. The Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football had submitted a joint bid to host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The joint bid received 22 votes in favour out of the total 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot, while the Colombian Football Association received 13 votes.

Which countries had submitted their bids for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023?

Brazil had formally submitted its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup in December 2019. The other countries contesting to host the world cup included Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.

How was the Women's World Cup 2023 host country decided?

The 37-member FIFA Council voted in an open vote to decide which country will host the Women's World Cup 2023. While Australia and New Zealand won 22 of the 35 votes cast, Colombia won 13 votes.

Significance

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the first to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand and across two confederations (AFC and OFC). It will also be the first women’s world cup edition to feature 32 teams.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Background

The FIFA Women's World Cup, like the men's World Cup, takes place every four years. The last Women's World Cup was hosted by France in 2019 and it was a resounding success. The United States had beaten Netherlands 2-0 to clinch their second consecutive World Cup title and fourth overall.