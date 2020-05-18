Australia seeks independent coronavirus inquiry, coalition of 116 countries including India back move

Coalition of 116 nations have provided their support to Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the origin of the COVID-19 virus.



The motion calling for a review of the coronavirus origin aims to put an end to the international blame game about its origin and the response. The motion does not seek to blame a particular country but it seeks to understand the origin of the virus- whether it came from primarily.

Currently, the available information reveals that the coronavirus is a zoonotic disease, which is spread from animals to humans. Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, the COVID-19 virus has spread rapidly across the world and different countries have adopted different ways to tackle the crisis, which will also be a part of the investigation.

Key Highlights

• The European Union will be putting forward a draft resolution before the World Health Assembly on May 18. The motion in the draft resolution requests WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to work closely with the World Organisation for Animal Health, FAO of United Nations and countries to identify the zoonotic source of the virus.

• The resolution lists out a whole range of steps that need to be taken in relation to COVID-19, which includes a review among them and examination of the origins of the coronavirus.

• The motion also requests examination of the route of transmission of the virus to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts.

• It also carries suggestions to WHO to conduct “scientific and collaborative field missions” to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection in animals and humans to discover the origins of the virus.

• The independent inquiry motion does not specify a particular method for inquiry. It suggests the existing mechanisms for review. The review will then make recommendations to improve global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacity.



• While the inquiry motion does not particularly mention the origins of the coronavirus, it calls on the actions of the World Health Organisation and their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be one of the issues examined.

• It will task the WHO with launching an evaluation at the earliest to review the “lessons learned” from the deadly pandemic.



• The motion is yet to receive its due approval from the World Health Assembly.

Significance

The comprehensive draft resolution is co-sponsored by Australia, The resolution seeks examination of the origin of coronavirus pandemic, including which animals it passed through before infecting humans.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the nation was very encouraged by the growing level of support for its inquiry motion. She said if the motion is passed, it will mark a major strategic victory for Australia.

She further stated that while the review does not specifically mention the origin of the virus, its source will not escape international scrutiny. She revealed that Australia had specifically requested the international coronavirus review to be described as “impartial, independent and comprehensive” in the motion drafted by the EU.

She said that she was confident that the World Health Organisation will conduct the review in a way that it did not escape appropriate scrutiny itself. However, she said that the nation is aware that the review’s timing would depend on how other countries were coping with the pandemic, as some are at the peak of the crisis and some are yet to experience the level.

How many countries support the coronavirus inquiry?

A coalition of almost 16 countries has signed up to support Australia’s call for an international COVID-19 inquiry at the World Health Assembly. The draft resolution has 116 co-sponsors now including India, EU nations, entire African Group and Australia, Russia, Japan and the United Kingdom. The draft resolution is expected to be the most controversial motion.