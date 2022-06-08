Avani Lekhara wins gold in Para Shooting World Cup 2022, secures berth at 2024 Paris Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in R2- women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022 in Chateauroux, France on June 7, 2022. With the win, she has become the first Indian paralympic shooter to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The 20-year-old clinched the gold medal with a record score of 250.6, breaking her own world record of 249.6. Poland's Emilia Babska won the silver medal in the event with a total score of 247.6 and Sweden's Anna Normann won bronze with a score of 225.6.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the young shooter for the historic accomplishment by tweeting, "May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes."

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes. https://t.co/V5jb5AMzlV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Avani Lekhara had tweeted earlier saying, "Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the #Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!"

Avani Lekhara 🇮🇳, the new #WorldRecord holder in the 🎯 R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1



The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the #Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!



🤩#ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/R2hjg3q5Jq — #ShootingParaSport (@ShootingPara) June 7, 2022

Avani Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to win gold in Paralympics when she had won India’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games on August 30, 2021.

Then 19 years old, Lekhara had created a Paralympics record by equaling the world record of Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik with a score of 249.6 that was set in 2018.

Lekhara is currently ranked World No 2 in Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1.

Avani Lekhara Major Awards & Honours

2021 – Khel Ratna Award

2021 - Best Female Debut - Paralympic Award by International Paralympic Committee

2022 - Padma Shri