Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April; Know why here

Bank Holiday April 2022: Check the full list of Bank Holiday in April 2022 with the reason for the announced holidays and the regions in which the banks will be closed.

Created On: Apr 1, 2022 15:00 IST
List of bank holidays in April 2022
List of bank holidays in April 2022

Bank holidays April 2022: Reserve Bank of India has released a bank holiday calendar according to which all the private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April 2022. Bank holidays in April 2022 will also include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Notably, out of the 15 bank holidays in April, only 6 holidays are because of the weekends. There are also no National Holidays in April but banks in several parts of India will be closed because of long weekends and festivals. The banks in April will be closed in different regions of India separately.

Bank Holidays in India

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are divided into three major categories:

1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

2. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

3. Banks’ Closing of Accounts

List of Bank Holidays in April 2022

Checklist of bank holidays in April 2022 along with the reason of the announced holidays and the regions in which the banks will be closed.

Dates

Holidays

Regions

April 1

Yearly Closing of bank account

Banks in most places will be shut except in Chandigarh, Aizwal, Shimla, and Shillong

April 2

Ugadi festival/Gudi Padwa/ 1st Navratra/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Telugu’s New Year’s day

Banks in Bengaluru, Belapur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jammu, Imphal, Nagpur, Mumbai, Srinagar, Panaji will be closed

April 3

Sunday

All the banks will remain shut

April 4

Sarhul

Banks in the Ranchi region will remain closed

April 5

Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

Banks in Hyderabad will be shut

April 9

Second Saturday

Banks in all regions will remain shut

April 10

Sunday

Banks in all regions will remain shut

April 14

Mahavir Jayanti/Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Years Day/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

Banks will remain shut in most places except Shimla and Shillong

April 15

Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Good Friday/Vishu/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu

Banks will be closed in most places except Jammu and Srinagar, Jaipur

April 16

Bohag Bihu. Also, third Saturday of banks

Banks in Guwahati, Assam region will be closed

April 17

Sunday

Banks all over India will remain closed

April 21

Garia Puja

Banks in Agartala will be closed

April 24

Sunday

Banks in all regions will remain closed

April 23

Fourth Saturday

Banks all over will remain closed

April 29

Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida

Banks in the region of Jammu & Kashmir will be closed

