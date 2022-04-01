Bank Holidays in April 2022: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in April; Know why here

Bank holidays April 2022: Reserve Bank of India has released a bank holiday calendar according to which all the private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April 2022. Bank holidays in April 2022 will also include the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Notably, out of the 15 bank holidays in April, only 6 holidays are because of the weekends. There are also no National Holidays in April but banks in several parts of India will be closed because of long weekends and festivals. The banks in April will be closed in different regions of India separately.

Bank Holidays in India

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank holidays are divided into three major categories:

1. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

2. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

3. Banks’ Closing of Accounts

List of Bank Holidays in April 2022

Checklist of bank holidays in April 2022 along with the reason of the announced holidays and the regions in which the banks will be closed.

Dates Holidays Regions April 1 Yearly Closing of bank account Banks in most places will be shut except in Chandigarh, Aizwal, Shimla, and Shillong April 2 Ugadi festival/Gudi Padwa/ 1st Navratra/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Telugu’s New Year’s day Banks in Bengaluru, Belapur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jammu, Imphal, Nagpur, Mumbai, Srinagar, Panaji will be closed April 3 Sunday All the banks will remain shut April 4 Sarhul Banks in the Ranchi region will remain closed April 5 Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Banks in Hyderabad will be shut April 9 Second Saturday Banks in all regions will remain shut April 10 Sunday Banks in all regions will remain shut April 14 Mahavir Jayanti/Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Years Day/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu Banks will remain shut in most places except Shimla and Shillong April 15 Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Good Friday/Vishu/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu Banks will be closed in most places except Jammu and Srinagar, Jaipur April 16 Bohag Bihu. Also, third Saturday of banks Banks in Guwahati, Assam region will be closed April 17 Sunday Banks all over India will remain closed April 21 Garia Puja Banks in Agartala will be closed April 24 Sunday Banks in all regions will remain closed April 23 Fourth Saturday Banks all over will remain closed April 29 Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida Banks in the region of Jammu & Kashmir will be closed

