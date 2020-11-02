BCCI declares Jio to be title sponsor of Women’s T-20 Challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 1, 2020, announced Jio to be the title sponsor of the Women’s T-20 Challenge which will be held in Sharjah from November 4 to November 9, 2020.

Amid the doubts whether the games will be held this year or not due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President confirmed in August 2020 that the games will be played alongside the IPL play-offs.

As per the statement released by BCCI, Mr. Ganguly expressed that we hope that women’s T-20 challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport as a profession and provide parents the confidence that cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters.

Jio on being the title sponsor of the game:

Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani while commenting on the news mentioned that the company’s aim is to ensure to offer the best of training, infrastructure, rehab facilities to the players of the Women’s T-20 Challenge.

She added that players such as Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav are great role models and Reliance wishes them greater success and glory in their journey ahead.

2020 Women’s T-20 Challenge: Highlights

• Indian players will be taking the field for the game for the first time since the T20 World Cup in March.

•Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity, Supernova will be playing each other once to decide the finalists on November 9, 2020, a day before the IPL Final.

• No Australian players will be taking part in the event but it has attracted participation from countries including Bangladesh, England, Thailand, and West Indies.

About Women’s T-20 Challenge:

Also known as Women’s IPL, it is an Indian women’s Twenty20 cricket tournament. It was first introduced in 2018 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, IPL Supernova had won the match by 3 wickets. In the year 2019, the Women’s T-20 Challenge was a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match that featured a new team called IPL Velocity along with IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers.