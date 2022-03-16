JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Punjab CM Oath Ceremony Updates: Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann has become the youngest Punjab CM since 1970s. He is also the first non-Congress, non-Akali Chief Minister of Punjab. 

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 11:40 ISTModified On: Mar 16, 2022 14:03 IST
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab CM Oath Ceremony: AAP's Bhagwant Mann took oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022 in a historic ceremony, in the presence of thousands of people at Khatkar Kalan,  Bhagat Singh's native village. The 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann has become the youngest Punjab CM since 1970s. He is also the first non-Congress, non-Akali Chief Minister of Punjab. 

Bhagwant Mann pledged to begin work in Punjab from today itself while addressing the thousands of people of Punjab, who had gathered at Khatkar Kalan to witness his oath-taking. He appealed to all the newly elected AAP MLAs in Punjab to not get arrogant and respect even those who didn't vote for them. Bhagwant Mann's cabinet is expected to be sworn in tomorrow. 

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all Punjab MLAs were present during the historic swearing-in ceremony at Kharkar Kalan. Notably, outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi wasn't invited for the AAP-exclusive ceremony. 

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Khatkar Kalan was thronged with people wearing yellow turbans, the trademark of comic-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, which is also identified with Bhagat Singh. Bhagwant Mann had invited the people of the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony, urging men to wear yellow (basanti) turbans and women to wear yellow dupatta.

 सूरज की सुनहरी किरण आज एक नया सवेरा लेकर आई है। शहीद भगत सिंह और बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए आज पूरा पंजाब खटकड़ कलां में शपथ लेगा।

AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Who was invited for the oath-taking ceremony?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the only Chief Minister to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab CM-designate. No other Chief Minister or Union Minister or any other major political leader were invited for the ceremony. Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony was reportedly an AAP-exclusive event and was attended by all AAP leaders. 

 Several artists and people from Punjab were also invited for the oath-taking ceremony along with family members of the Punjab CM -designate. 

Punjab Elections 2022

The AAP registered a historic victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, reducing Congress to 18 and Shiromani Akali Dal to just 3 seats.

Bhagwant Mann, won from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district by a margin of 58,206 votes against Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Punjab Election Result 2022

About Bhagwant Mann

  • Bhagwant Mann began his career as a comedian and had gained popularity with his stints in several comedy shows. 
  • He turned to politics in 2011 with Manpreet Singh Badal led Punjab People's Party. 
  • Bhagwant Mann was born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973.
  • He had unsuccessfully contested the elections from the Lehragaga constituency in 2012. 
  • He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and successfully contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated veteran SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa from the seat.
  • Bhagwant Mann won the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency twice.

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all