Punjab CM Oath Ceremony Updates: Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan

Punjab CM Oath Ceremony: AAP's Bhagwant Mann took oath as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022 in a historic ceremony, in the presence of thousands of people at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's native village. The 48-year-old Bhagwant Mann has become the youngest Punjab CM since 1970s. He is also the first non-Congress, non-Akali Chief Minister of Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann pledged to begin work in Punjab from today itself while addressing the thousands of people of Punjab, who had gathered at Khatkar Kalan to witness his oath-taking. He appealed to all the newly elected AAP MLAs in Punjab to not get arrogant and respect even those who didn't vote for them. Bhagwant Mann's cabinet is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all & AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/nuGeOq0LjA — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and all Punjab MLAs were present during the historic swearing-in ceremony at Kharkar Kalan. Notably, outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi wasn't invited for the AAP-exclusive ceremony.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Khatkar Kalan was thronged with people wearing yellow turbans, the trademark of comic-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, which is also identified with Bhagat Singh. Bhagwant Mann had invited the people of the state to attend the swearing-in ceremony, urging men to wear yellow (basanti) turbans and women to wear yellow dupatta.

Punjab | People begin arriving at the venue of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan.



Mann had invited the people of the state for the ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women to wear yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for it. pic.twitter.com/deSiaJkSdS — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

सूरज की सुनहरी किरण आज एक नया सवेरा लेकर आई है। शहीद भगत सिंह और बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए आज पूरा पंजाब खटकड़ कलां में शपथ लेगा।



शहीद भगत सिंह जी की सोच पर पहरा देने के लिए मैं उनके पैतृक गांव खटकड़ कलां के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूं। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 cr Punjabis will together be sworn in as CM along with Bhagwant Mann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar: AAP Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/I0x96JAJZT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Who was invited for the oath-taking ceremony?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the only Chief Minister to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab CM-designate. No other Chief Minister or Union Minister or any other major political leader were invited for the ceremony. Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony was reportedly an AAP-exclusive event and was attended by all AAP leaders.

Several artists and people from Punjab were also invited for the oath-taking ceremony along with family members of the Punjab CM -designate.

Punjab Elections 2022

The AAP registered a historic victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, reducing Congress to 18 and Shiromani Akali Dal to just 3 seats.

Bhagwant Mann, won from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district by a margin of 58,206 votes against Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Punjab Election Result 2022