Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16 in Bhagat Singh's native village

AAP's Bhagwant Mann will be sworn in as the new Punjab Chief Minister on March 16 in the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The AAP CM-designate Bhagwant Mann met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on March 12 to stake claim to form the government in the state.

#Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, stakes claim to form the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/Wr8pYyttSA — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Bhagwant Mann said, "I met Gov, handed over letter of support from our MLAs & staked claim to form Govt. He told me to tell him wherever we want to hold swearing-in ceremony. It'll be held at the native village of Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 pm on March 16."

He said that people from houses across Punjab will come to the ceremony, they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. "We will have a good cabinet, historic decisions -that were never made before - will be made. So, you will have to wait," he added.

People from houses across Punjab will come to the ceremony, they will also pay tribute to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, historic decisions -that were never made before - will be made. So, you will have to wait: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann after meeting Governor pic.twitter.com/sRqKCPYmN4 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The 48-year-old was elected the leader of the AAP Legislature Party at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on March 11.

Check Punjab Election Results 2022

AAP won a historic victory in Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 by claiming 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, decimating both Congress and Akali Dal and reducing them to 18 and 3 seats respectively. AAP candidates defeated several political stalwarts in the state including SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, current Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi lost both his seats- Bhadaura and Chamkaur Sahib. He submitted his resignation to the Punjab Governor yesterday and was asked to continue till the new CM is sworn in.

Read also: Charanjit Singh Channi steps down as Punjab CM