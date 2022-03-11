Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi steps down, submits resignation to Governor

Punjab Election Results 2022: Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation to the Punjab Governor earlier today in Chandigarh. He informed that the Governor has told him and the cabinet to continue till the new Government is sworn in.

Channi said that he accepts the people's mandate and continued, "We will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty & be among them. I request the new govt to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that we brought in, in the last 111 days."

Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib by 37558 votes and 7942 votes respectively in the recently held Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The ruling Congress party could not stop the massive AAP wave that swept across the state, storming to power with 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, while Congress was reduced to 18 seats and the Akali Dal nearly demolished with just 3 seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal said after his party ended up with its worst-ever showing at the polls, "We accept the people's verdict. We'll hold a meeting to introspect the results. We'll support Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab."

Punjab Election Results 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party led by their CM candidate Bhagwant Mann recorded a historic victory in the Punjab Elections 2022. AAP has become the first non-Congress and non-Akali Dal party to rule the state. AAP managed to win 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Bhagwant Mann himself recorded a massive victory from Dhuri constituency by a margin of 58206 votes. In contrast, a majority of senior Punjab leaders lost from their respective seats including former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

When will Bhagwant Mann be sworn in as the new Punjab CM?

The AAP Legislative Party meeting is scheduled to be held in Chandigarh today evening, during which the newly elected AAP MLAs are expected to unanimously elect AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann as their party leader in the state.

Bhagwant Mann is visiting Delhi prior to the AAP legislative party meeting to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal.