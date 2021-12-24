Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021: All You Need to Know about National Consumer Rights Day
National Consumers Day 2021 or Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021 will revolve around the theme of tackling plastic pollution. National Consumers Day 2021 signifies not only the rights and responsibilities of the consumers but it also condemns the malpractices taking place leading to the financial loss of the customer. Bharatiya Grahak Diwas highlights the practice of transparency with the customers to inform them about the authenticity and the quality of the products while purchasing. Read more to know about National Consumer Rights Day 2021, its history, and the relevance of consumer rights in India.
National Consumer Day is celebrated on 24th December every year. The day is observed to commemorate the enactment of Consumer Protection Act and to spread awareness about consumer rights.#JagoGrahakJago #AmritMahotsav #NationalConsumerDay #ConsumerDay2021 #ConsumerProtection pic.twitter.com/ezTkvGev3N— Consumer Affairs (@jagograhakjago) December 24, 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021 Date
The National Consumer Rights Day 2021 in India is observed annually on December 24.
National Consumer Rights Day 2021 Theme
The theme of the National Consumer Rights Day 2021 or Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021 is 'Tackling Plastic Pollution'.
Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021 History
The Government of India in 1986 passed the Consumer Protection Bill to curb the exploitation of the consumers which was further aggravated by the poor technology and inflation.
National Consumer Rights Day was marked on 24 December, the day on which the Consumer Protection Act came into existence in 1986. The act came with a purpose to aware customers about their rights, to protect their rights as well as ensure that the consumer is not subjected to market abuse.
Changes were further made in Consumer Protection Act in 1991 and 1993. Another amendment to make the Consumer Protection Act more effective was introduced in December 2002 which came into effect in March 2003.
National Consumer Rights Day 2021 Significance
National Consumer Rights Day 2021 or Bharatiya Grahak Diwas sheds light on the unfair trade practices such as hoarding, false gifts offers, fake advertisements which sometimes lead to tremendous financial loss to the customers.
However, Bharatiya Grahak Diwas also reminds of the fact that the Consumer Protection Act, via an effective complaint redressal forum, assures that there is an efficient settlement of the consumer disputes and the customer has been empowered to a great extent.
World Consumer Rights Day and National Consumer Rights Day
There is a confusion between the National Consumer Rights Day and World Consumer Rights Day. Both the days have similar purpose, however they are celebrated on different dates. National Consumer Rights Day is observed on December 24 and World Consumer Rights Day is on March 15.
National Consumer Rights Day 2021: 5 facts about Consumer Rights in India
1. The customer in India has a right to choose product as per their awareness and knowledge and no imposition should be applied.
2. Consumer in India has a right to be protected from all hazardous goods which can cause financial loss to them.
3. Customer has a right to seek redressal whenever their rights have been infringed.
4. The customer must be completed informed about the product, its quality and performance. A transparency should always be maintained.
5. The consumer in India has a right to be heard in all the decision-making processes that are related to their interests.