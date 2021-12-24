Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021: All You Need to Know about National Consumer Rights Day

National Consumer Rights Day in India: Bharatiya Grahak Diwas is observed in India annually on December 24 underlying the significance of the consumer movement in the country and the need to make the consumers aware of their rights and responsibilities. National Consumer Rights Day 2021 revolves around the principle of ‘Customer is King’ and no one can be more powerful than the consumer who knows their rights.

National Consumers Day 2021 or Bharatiya Grahak Diwas 2021 will revolve around the theme of tackling plastic pollution. National Consumers Day 2021 signifies not only the rights and responsibilities of the consumers but it also condemns the malpractices taking place leading to the financial loss of the customer. Bharatiya Grahak Diwas highlights the practice of transparency with the customers to inform them about the authenticity and the quality of the products while purchasing. Read more to know about National Consumer Rights Day 2021, its history, and the relevance of consumer rights in India.

National Consumer Day is celebrated on 24th December every year. The day is observed to commemorate the enactment of Consumer Protection Act and to spread awareness about consumer rights.#JagoGrahakJago #AmritMahotsav #NationalConsumerDay #ConsumerDay2021 #ConsumerProtection pic.twitter.com/ezTkvGev3N — Consumer Affairs (@jagograhakjago) December 24, 2021