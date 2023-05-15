Indian Navy Attempted ‘BrahMos’ Supersonic Missile Ignition from INS Mormugao, Reflects Military Firepower

BrahMos Supersonic Missile of the Indian Navy successfully took off from the Mormugao Port located in Goa. This projectile hit the target on May 14, 2023 (Sunday). Visakhapatnam Class Destroyer Warship called INS Mormugao was involved in this test firing hosted by the country’s military.

The operations held at sea that was initiated from INS Mormugao showcase the fire potential of the maritime forces of India. Both indigenously built vehicles are a pathway to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ which implies the Self Reliant Defence Programme of the Modi Government.

#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile Destroyer #INSMormugao successfully carried out her maiden #Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship & her potent weapon, are a shining symbol of India's #AatmaNirbharta & Navy's firepower at sea@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ifFAI15hcF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 14, 2023

Independent Indian in Defence Sector

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision is to create a liberating environment throughout the nation. This seems to get fulfilled with newly invented steps taken by the Government. Recently, BrahMos giant trajectory was carried out by the Indian Navy. India has been working on its national defence missions as it has also designed Indigenous Air Carrier and Light Combat Aircraft.

The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh tweeted today i.e. May 15, 2023, by saying that the country is proud of its increasing self-reliance. He further stated that India is rising towards implementing various techniques in different sectors.

सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए इन कदमों का ही नतीजा है, कि आज भारत Rifles से लेकर BrahMos missiles, और Light Combat Aircraft से लेकर indigenous Aircraft Carrier तक का निर्माण अपने देश में ही कर रहा है; यानि हर छोटी-बड़ी तकनीक में हम आत्मनिर्भर हो रहे हैं: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 15, 2023

All About BrahMos Missile

BrahMos is remarkably the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile. The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a Russia-based Rocket Design Bureau jointly undertook the mission to form BrahMos Aerospace.

This two-stage missile is created with a solid propellant booster engine that produces ultrafast speed and then it gets separated. Moreover, the BrahMos Missile has unique features as it has innovative technology along with a guidance system. It has the latest software installed in its system.

Flight Range Description

Talking about the travel capacity, the BrahMos Vehicle has around 290 km flight range with supersonic speed throughout its aeronautical trip. Some of its exciting features include quick engagement time, non-interception by any weapon system in the world and better fuel management.

This state-of-the-art aircraft runs on the ‘Fire and Forget Principle’. With this, it takes on multiple flights during its journey towards the target. This huge bullet is deployed to hit the target with a huge amount of kinetic energy and this feature further improves its destructive power.

Successful Brahmos Missile Test by Indian Navy



INS #Mormugao (D67) destroyer successfully destroys a target with its maiden #Brahmos Supersonic Cruise missile firing



The 2nd ship of Project 15B #Vishakapatnam Class destroyer was commissioned in #IndianNavy last December.#IADN pic.twitter.com/FPdzZFuEqH — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) May 14, 2023

Here are its stellar features as it is built by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the government-owned Indo-Russian manufacturer.

All-inclusive and functional on various platforms

Low Radar Signature

High Lethal Power

Precise and Specific

Extensive Flight Range providing various flight paths

Supersonic Speed all over the flight

Shorter Flight times

Ballistic Missile’s Disposition

The cruising height or the flight level of BrahMos ranges up to 15 km while its terminal altitude is somewhat low at 10 meters. In addition to this, the explosive head of this missile has a weight of about 200 to 300 kg.

BrahMos has a comparatively higher level of orbits and aerodynamics as far as other subsonic cruise missiles are concerned. According to the multinational defence corporation, BrahMos has the following capabilities:-

Three times higher velocity

Nine times extra kinetic energy

2.5 to 3 times elevated flight range

3 to 4 times stronger seeker or tracking range

History

The first-ever version of the BrahMos Weapon Complex was inaugurated and added to the Indian Navy in 2005. Many units of BrahMos have been implemented by the Military Department of India since 2007.

The Indian Air Force successfully launched the system equipped with Sukhoi-30MKI, a frontline multirole air fighter. BrahMos uses a Transport Launch Canister (TLC) for storage, transportation and launch. It has configurations fit for sea, land and sub-sea platforms.

What is INS Mormugao?

The second warship of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth, INS Mormugao is Indian Navy’s guided missile destroyer which came into existence on September 17, 2016. This special maritime ship was made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited located in Mumbai.

It completed its trials in 2021 and was officially delegated on December 18, 2022. It is named after the Mormugao Port City in Goa. The Indian Navy operates this ship for its crucial missions and defence operations.

