Budget session 2022 dates: Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31 in two parts

Created On: Jan 14, 2022 15:18 IST
Budget session 2022 dates: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence from January 31, 2022, and will be held in two parts. The session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The Budget Session of Parliament 2022 will be held in two parts and will conclude on April 8, according to the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Reportedly, the Economic Survey will be presented on January 31 and it will be followed by the Union Budget Presentation on February 1. There will be no sitting on March 18 because of Holi.

Budget Session 2022

Dates

First part of Budget Session starts from

January 31, 2022

First part of Budget Session concludes on

February 11, 2022

Union Budget Presentation

February 1, 2022

Second part of Budget Session starts from

From March 14, 2022

Second part of Budget Session concludes on

April 8, 2022

Budget Session 2022: COVID-19 protocols to be followed

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, it will be mandatory for the MPs as well as those entering the Parliament Complex to have a negative RT-PCR report as well as the fully vaccinated certificate.

However, a decision on whether the two Houses of Parliament should meet simultaneously or in separate shifts in order to ensure that not so many people are present in the complex to ensure the distancing norms is yet to be taken.

President Kovind allows govt to spend Rs. 3.73 lakh crore extra during current fiscal

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Appropriation (No.5) Act, 2021, that authorizes the Central Government to spend an additional amount of Rs. 3.73 lakh crores during the Current Fiscal.

The Act authorizes the Government of India for the payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the Financial year 2021-22.

