Cabinet approves IIIT Laws Amendment Bill 2020

The Union Cabinet has approved the introduction of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill proposes to declare five IIITs in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode as Institutions of National importance.

Under the IIIT Laws Amendment Bill 2020, five IIITs in the PPP mode at Bhopal, Surat, Bhagalpur, Raichur and Agartala will be declared as Institutions of National importance.

With this, the total number of IIITs that have been declared as institutions of national importance will go up to 25.

Significance With the declaration of the IIITs in PPP mode as Institutions of National importance, they will have the power to award degrees and use the categorisation of B.Tech, M.Tech or Ph.D. degree, which is issued by a University of National Importance. The Institutes will also be able to attract enough students to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

Key Highlights

• The IIIT Laws Amendment Bill 2020 will amend the principal Acts of 2014 and 2017 and grant statutory status to five IIITs in PPP mode and declare them as Institutions of National Importance along with existing 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology under the IIIT (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017.

• The five IIITs are located in Agartala, Raichur, Surat, Bhagalpur and Bhopal. The main objective behind the move is to formalize the institutes.

• The institutes are already functioning as societies, registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. They will now fall under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017 just like the other 15 IIITs established in PPP mode.

• Besides this, IIITDM Kurnool has been established under the IIIT Act, 2014 and is functioning along with other 4 IIITs including IIITM Gwalior, IIIT Allahabad, IIITDM Jabalpur and IIITDM Kancheepuram.

• The amendment has also formalized the post of Director and Registrar in each of these IIITs. The posts already existed but the current proposal formalizes them without any additional financial outgo.

Background

The IIITs were established to promote higher education and research in Information Technology. The Union Cabinet had approved the scheme of setting up 20 new IIITs in Public Private Partnership (IIT PPP) mode in November 2010. Among them, 15 IIITs have already been covered under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017 and the remaining 5 institutes will be included under the Schedule of the Act.