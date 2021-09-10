Carbon dating shows Porunai river civilization is 3,200 years old, says Tamil Nadu CM

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin told the state assembly on September 9, 2021, that the paddy and soil that came out of an urn unearthed during an excavation in Sivakalai in the Tuticorin district in the state has confirmed that civilization had flourished on the banks of Porunai or Thamirabarani river 3,200 years ago.

The Chief Minister said that it was confirmed by AMS carbon dating which was done by US lab Beta Analytic.

As per the historians, the graffiti found in the Indus Valley Civilization and the one encountered in South India is about 80% identical. It suggests that there may be some form of linguistic connection between the Indus Valley Civilization, South India, and Sri Lanka.

What carbon dating has found?

The carbon dating found that the paddy in the urn belonged to 1,155 BCE, which makes it 600 years older than the samples that were found in Keeladi in the Sivaganga district where the ongoing excavation has been showing exciting findings.

It confirms that a civilization flourished 3,200 years ago at the banks of the Thamirabarni river. The shortest river in Tamil Nadu starts in the Pothigai hills of the Western Ghats in Ambasamudram Taluk. The river flows through Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and empties at Korkai (Tirunelveli district) into the Gulf of Manna (Bay of Bengal).

Porunai Museum to be set up at Tirunelveli:

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has also announced that the state government will set up the Porunai museum at Tirunelveli in order to showcase rare artifacts that were found in Adichanallur and Sivagalai in the Thoothukudi district. It will be established at a cost of Rs. 15 cores.

TN Government plans more excavations:

• Stalin said that in order to establish the ancientness of Chera country and culture, the TN government will conduct excavations at Chera era port city Musiri (now Pattanam) in Kerala with local archaeologists.

• Studies will also be conducted at Vengi in Andhra Pradesh, Palur in Odisha, and Talakadu in Karnataka with the help of local archaeologists.

• Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department will conduct research in Quseir al- Qadim in Egypt, it was once part of the Roman empire as well as in Khori Rori in Oman. It will establish Tamil’s trade relations with these countries.

• Similar studies will also be conducted by the State Government in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam (conquered by Tamil King Rajendra Chola), and Indonesia, with the help of local archaeologists.

History of Indian subcontinent should begin with Tamil landscape: M.K. Stalin

The Chief Minister while making the announcements said that the state government will scientifically establish with evidence that the history of the Indian subcontinent should start with the Tamil landscape.

He also recalled that the Central Government had left the excavation at Keeladi incomplete, promoting state government to continue. Further carbon dating and excavation established that Tamils were literate in the 6th century BCE itself.

Keeladi reunited Tamils all over the world and now the archaeological department has been excavating sites at Sivagalai, Korkai, Adichanallur, Kodumanal, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and Mayiladumparai.