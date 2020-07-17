Centre announces resumption of limited International flights to UK, US, UAE and France

The central government has announced on July 17 that the limited number of International flights between selected destinations in France, UK, US, and UAE will be starting as a part of the government’s attempt to restart international flights.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Aviation Minister stated that the ministry has completed the agreement UK, US, UAE, and France, and the negotiations with Germany are in the final stage.

This flight bubble scheme has been termed as a new form of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, which was conducted primarily by Air India and has ferried around 1,70,000 citizens.

In an initiative to further expand our international civil aviation operations, air bubble arrangements with US, UAE, France & Germany are being put in place while similar arrangements are also being worked out with several other countries. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 16, 2020

Who is allowed to travel on these flights?

The Aviation Ministry has clarified that these International flights under the ‘bubble scheme’ will only ferry people who have been allowed under the regulation of that certain country.

The Aviation secretary further added that the regulation of the respective country will decide whether a certain category of people will be allowed in the country or not.

Meaning that people with valid tourist visas will not be allowed to travel to India, as the country has allowed only Indian nationals, an overseas citizen of India cardholder, and a certain category of diplomatic and business visas.

Resumption of limited International Flights: Key Highlights

• As per the agreement, Delta and United Airlines will operate from the United States.

• Air France will operate from France and various other airlines from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

• No United Kingdom (UK) based airline will operate to India and Air India will be the only carrier operating to London from India.

• Lufthansa from Germany is yet to submit a schedule of flights for approval.

• The Aviation minister also added that these flights under bubbles will be reviewed from time to time and any form of necessary changes will be carried out in the scheme as and when required.

Fares on the International Flights:

Rajiv Bansal, Air India Chairman has announced that the fares on the flights operated to Canada, the US, and Europe will be further brought down.

He added that Air India was earlier charging about Rs. 1,00,000 for flights to Canada and the US, which were later brought down for about 25% and it will again be further brought down. Similarly, fares to Europe and the UK will also be brought down going ahead.

Bansal also informed that Air India is in the process of renegotiating contracts as well as reducing the staff costs in order to bring down the cost and reduce the dependence in terms of funds from the government.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Aviation Minister had also stated that the central government is in the process of privatizing Air India and that is the only option left for the government as it will not be able to fund Air India.